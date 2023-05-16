Trooper Down!

Prologue

"We're state employees with a job to do, but we're a fraternity too. You don't say, 'I work for the highway patrol.' You say, 'I'm a member of the highway patrol.' It's like joining a club, with a very elite membership." —Anonymous trooper

It is 11:05 on a Friday night and North Carolina highway patrolman Joel K. Reece is parked in a silver, unmarked LTD, calibrating a VASCAR unit. The device earmarks speeding drivers by measuring and computing the distance between two points of reference. Troopers like it because it allows them to spot potential violators without being detected.

There's nothing to do now but wait in the dark. Reece leans back against the seat and taps his hand against the steering wheel, forefinger and thumb pressed together—a sure sign he's getting restless.

At five feet eight and 160 pounds, the thirty-two-year-old officer is small but powerfully built, with dark good looks and an impish grin. The son of a former policeman, he is proud of the patrol's sharp image and works hard to keep himself in shape.

Once called a "golden boy"—a term used for troopers who present a neat appearance, perform their duties well, and don't create problems for the patrol—he is devoted to his job and the organization.

"I guess I'm a company man," he has said during his nine years on the patrol. "I love what I do."

The radio crackles and Reece picks it up. It is another trooper, patrolling another stretch of highway.

"Ten-twenty?" Reece asks the caller (what's your location?).

"Downtown Swannanoa."

"What'd you do? Give up around here?"

"Negative," the patrolman replies. "I'll be back in just a minute. We're looking for a 10-55 (drunk driver)."

A second officer's voice comes over the line.

"This is the pits!" he exclaims. "There's nothing going on tonight. When we do find a drunk driver, we'll probably wreck, what with all of us trying to get to him at the same time."

"It's early," says Reece. "It'll pick up."

The men sign off and Reece decides to cruise Interstate 40. In the traffic ahead is a green, dilapidated Buick periodically crossing the midline.

Reece clocks him at a suspiciously slow 28 mph before he flicks on the blue light.

Moments later, the Buick comes to a weaving halt.

In the dark there is no way to tell if the driver is alone, male, female, harmless, or armed to the teeth. Flashlight in hand, Reece approaches the car with a caution born of experience. Ever since his close friend, Giles Harmon, was shot and killed during a routine traffic check, he applies all of his law enforcement training to every stop.

Reaching the left rear of the car, he swipes his hand lightly across its side, making sure his fingerprints are left behind. Such prints could serve as evidence against a driver who fires at an officer, then takes off, claiming he was never stopped.

Then he does a quick but professional scan of the car's interior. How many occupants? Any weapons in sight? Signs of drugs? What's the driver up to? Has he turned around or is he sitting face forward? Is he reaching for anything and what is it? Are his hands in plain view?

Reece stops just short of the driver's window, his body close to the car for protection.

A bearlike man with stringy hair and a scruffy yellow beard looks up.

"Evenin', officer," he says, slurring his words.

"Let me see your driver's license," Reece says calmly. The man hands him a small plastic card and Reece holds it under the light to check its validity.

"Okay," says Reece, opening the car door. "You'll have to come with me."

His name is Devlin Farmer (the person is real, the name is not). Twenty-six years old, he is wearing a dark purple T-shirt, mud-splattered jeans, and a pair of black canvas shoes that curl at the toes.

And he is huge. So big that he dwarfs his arresting officer, who has just told him he's being taken into custody for drunk driving. Reece has already handcuffed him and placed him in the front seat of the patrol car.

"Sir, uncuff me, sir," Farmer pleads. "These things are killin' me!"

Reece, struggling to get a seat belt around the man's enormous midriff, ignores him.

"Hell," he mutters, jerking the seat belt forward. "I don't know if I can get this thing around you or not!"

"My arms is cut in two, sir."

"No they're not."

"Yeah, they are, sir."

The belt finally snaps into place and Reece returns to the driver's seat, where he radios in his position. He will ask the telecommunicator to verify Farmer's license and check the vehicle registration. Then he'll inform them he has a 10-55 (intoxicated driver) in custody.

"Turn around and face me now," he instructs Farmer. "I'm gonna give you a little test. See the black tip of this pen?"

Farmer nods, his head bobbing unsteadily.

"Follow it with your eyes."

The man tries, but can't seem to focus.

A slight edge creeps into Reece's voice.

"Can you not do it?" he says.

"Sir, I'm nervous."

"Well this isn't too hard to do—to look at a pen. Don't move your head. Keep your head still."

Farmer squirms and the cuffs bite deeper into his wrists.

"Sit still," Reece says, "and it won't hurt so bad. Now tell me how many beers you've had today."

"One or two," says Farmer.

Reece eyes him warily.

"One or two beers won't make a man your size stagger around."

"I ain't lying."

"Had any liquor or drugs?"

"Nope," says Farmer, "I ain't that kind of guy."

Reece shakes his head and puts the cruiser in gear. He has yet to meet a drunk driver who's had more than "one or two beers."

"Where are you taking me?" Farmer wants to know.

"To the breathalyzer room at the courthouse."

"Well, can't you please uncuff me first?"

"No, I can't," says the trooper. "You might reach over and grab the steering wheel."

"I won't do nothin'. I promise."

Reece tells him to sit back and relax. They'll be at the courthouse in five minutes. At the entrance to the booking room, the officer unbuckles his holster and steps into a cubicle to deposit his gun. Twelve years earlier, in this same building, North Carolina troopers Dean Arledge and Lawrence Canipe were killed in the breathalyzer room when a drunk driver grabbed Canipe's pistol and shot both men in the back. As a result, law enforcement officers are now required to put their weapons aside while administering breathalyzer tests.

Inside the booking room, Reece starts the paperwork while a sheriff's deputy frisks Farmer. Behind them is the "drunk tank," a grimy, concrete enclosure designed to hold up to twenty or thirty inebriated adults. Three men, all in various stages of intoxication, are sitting on a wooden bench against the wall. One has been protesting his innocence all night: he wasn't driving the car in which he was found, he says, he was walking alongside it.

"Yeah, and doing about eighty miles an hour at the time," says the trooper who arrested him. "You must have a great set of legs."

Farmer is spread-eagled against the counter, ready for the routine search that is part of every arrest. With the cuffs removed, he seems faintly bored, as though he's done this several times before.

"Take your shoes off," the deputy tells him. "Now your socks. Turn them inside out. That's right. Now put 'em back on." His brown leather wallet, a set of keys, and seventy dollars in small bills are on the counter.

A few minutes later, Reece, who's been busy with paperwork since he and Farmer arrived, escorts him down the hall. In the breathalyzer room, no larger than a bedroom, are three desks, five folding chairs, and—at the moment—eight people. Half are waiting their turn at the breathalyzer machines. The other half are troopers. Two of the officers are sergeants who routinely administer drunk driving tests.

Inside the small, windowless room it is hot and stuffy. Reece pulls up a chair and loosens his tie before turning to Farmer.

"Welcome to the circus," he says. "Grab a seat 'cause it looks like we're gonna be here a while."

On weeknights, it takes up to an hour to process one drunk driver. Fridays and Saturdays are worse.

In a corner of the room is a heavyset woman wearing tight black pants and a low-cut top, exposing parts of her considerable breasts.

"So what are the charges?" she asks the trooper seated before her.

"Lots of stuff," he says, smiling. "But first we've gotta get the basics. How old are you?"

"Twenty-five."

"Color eyes?"

"I don't know," she says, leaning forward. "Look for yourself."

Every trooper in the room grins.

"Occupation?"

"None right now," she says.

"Ever been arrested before?"

"Yeah, for all kinds of things."

"What?"

"I said all kinds of stuff."

The officer looks up sharply, his good humor gone.

"What?" he says impatiently. "You might as well tell us because we can find out anyway."

"Then go ahead and find out."

"Anything bad? Ever had any felonies?"

"No."

"Any drug charges?"

"No."

She sits back while the officer prepares the breathalyzer test. After blowing into the machine and waiting for the results, she registers .11, one point over the legal limit. A few minutes later, she is on her way to the magistrate's office to post bail.

"Don't we know her from somewhere?" Reece asks when she leaves the room.

"Yeah," says a sergeant, "she's that hooker who got busted for cutting up a customer. Hurt him pretty bad too."

"You mean guys actually pay for that?" says another officer.

Reece laughs and looks at his watch. It's nearly 2:00 A.M. and he's only brought in one drunk driver tonight. Still, he expects to hit triple figures soon, when he arrests his one hundredth drunk driver for the year. That makes him feel good.

It is Farmer's turn at the breathalyzer and Reece completes the paperwork while the sergeant explains to Farmer that he has the right to refuse the test, the right to call an attorney or to have another witness on hand. Most people waive these rights when they realize the delays will wind up costing them more time and money. Farmer agrees to take the test.

At an adjoining table is a short, slender man, early twenties, wearing glasses, jeans, and a sleeveless black T-shirt. He was at a bar when a friend convinced him to go to a restaurant and bring back some food. On the way, he was stopped by a sharp-eyed trooper and arrested for drunk driving. The breathalyzer shows a .14 score, four points above the North Carolina legal limit. He will automatically lose his driver's license for the next ten days and, if convicted, could have his license suspended for up to a year.

He is shaking his head over the news.

"My wife is gonna hate me for the rest of my life," he moans. "She's gonna kick my ass. I can't believe I did this."

No one appears to be listening.

Reece is intent on watching the sergeant complete the first half of Farmer's test.

"I say at least .14," he predicts.

"Umm, maybe," the sergeant responds. "With this guy's size, he'd have to drink a case of beer and a pint of liquor before it would even tell on him."

Farmer looks dejected.

"I've got to quit this drinkin'," he says. "It's killin' me.

"I'd like to stop," he adds softly.

He scores .13 on the breathalyzer.

"Can you come to court on the twenty-second?" Reece asks him. Farmer nods.

"Then let's talk to the magistrate and get your bail set. As long as you can post bail and get someone to pick you up who isn't drunk, you're free to go."

"How much is it gonna cost me?" Farmer says.

"That's up to the magistrate," Reece replies.

Half an hour later, the legalities complete, Farmer is on his way to find a phone.

For Reece, hours away from the end of his shift, the night is still young. So far, everything's been normal . . . even quiet. Yet that is subject to change, and quickly, as every state trooper well knows.

Just ask Louis B. Rector.

1. "Am I Gonna Die?"

"It's always in the back of your mind. You use all the precautions you can, but when you're out on the road alone, you're vulnerable. And there's not much you can do about it." —Patrol sergeant

Trooper Louis Bryan Rector almost didn't make it into the highway patrol.

Bom in the small coastal town of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, he tried to join the N.C. State Highway Patrol after high school, but failed to pass the entrance exam. For a while he forgot about his yen to be a trooper, went on to complete college with a degree in drafting and design, and took a job in Suffolk, Virginia, at the Highway Department, drawing road plans.

One day he got a call from a highway patrol sergeant who said that Louis could take the entrance exam again. This time he passed and was accepted at the patrol academy in Chapel Hill.

But it was 1970 and the Vietnam War, like a bad case of flu, was hanging on, spreading its virulence. Several days after Louis found out he could join the patrol, he received notice that he had been drafted into the army. Again, he put his plans for becoming a trooper on hold, and enlisted in the Air Force. He spent the next three and a half years stationed in Las Vegas, Nevada, all the while thinking of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

"I'm not sure what it was that fascinated me about the highway patrol," he said later. "I had an uncle who was a trooper in the 1930s and I can remember being very impressed with him as I was growing up. I guess part of it was the uniform, the shiny car, and the prestige."

It is the prestige that draws most troopers into the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

"In this state, the patrol is like being in the major league of law enforcement," said one officer. "In the town where I grew up, even people who didn't like cops respected the patrol."

Louis now believes that, for him, finally being able to join the highway patrol was an act of God, a predetermined fate that would challenge and change him in ways he would never have imagined.

By 1974, he was out of the Air Force, married, and living in Mount Airy, North Carolina. Uncertain about his future, he returned to college for technical courses and says he would have become a professional student had it not been for his wife.

"You can't stay in school for the rest of your life," she told him. "Get a job."

Still drawn to law enforcement, Louis became a sheriff's deputy in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he stayed for two years. Then the highway patrol beckoned again. On November 15, 1976, he was officially accepted into the organization and began basic training as a cadet. It was his third try at becoming a trooper.

The course was hard for Louis. At twenty-eight, he was older than most cadets, and he did not fit the mold of the classic hard-nosed, aggressive trooper who "kicks ass and takes names."

Six feet tall, 175 pounds, he is dark-haired and fair skinned, with warm brown eyes, and a shy smile that masks a strong sense of purpose. A sensitive, soft-spoken man, he gives the mistaken impression that he is more at home with a good book than a .357 Magnum. Yet underneath that mild manner is a steely, stubborn determination to succeed at whatever he sets out to do. And in 1976 he was determined to become a state trooper—with some prodding, that is.

"I was the type who had to be pushed," he recalled. "The physical training was especially rough. We had to be out of bed at 5:00 A.M. and were expected to run up to seven miles a day. There were many mornings when my physical training instructor literally moved me along with his foot."

Even after Louis graduated from the patrol academy (third from the top in his class) he found his first few weeks as a trooper relentlessly difficult.

"The first night on the job my training officer took me into the patrol office and dumped a huge stack of paperwork on the desk. Then, with no instruction, he said, 'Here, do it.' I thought, this isn't for me. I wanted to go back to the security of the sheriff's department where I knew what to do and everybody knew me."

Throughout this time Louis wanted to quit, and proceeded to tell his sergeant so.

"If you're gonna quit," replied the officer, "at least wait until you get out of training. That way, I won't look so bad."

Louis, however, decided to stay, and by the end of the six-week training period he was feeling better. A trooper at last, he was ready, willing, and able to work alone.

March 6, 1984: Louis, thirty-six, was now in his eighth year with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. After completing on-the-job training he was stationed first in Hoke County, a rural community eighteen miles west of Fayetteville, then sent to Burke County in 1979. Once known for its backwoods violence, the region, situated in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, had grown and matured into a respectable, pleasant place to live. By 1984, the county, named for Revolutionary War governor Thomas Burke, was 506 square miles of farmland and furniture factories, with a population of 75,000 and an average per capita income of just over $10,000.

Cutting through the center of Burke County is Interstate 40, a major transportation artery that channels the flow of traffic heading east from Tennessee and states beyond.

During his eight years as a trooper, Louis had distinguished himself as an active, competent officer, having encountered his share of drunk drivers, speeders, violators, accident victims, and other motorists in distress. And, not surprisingly, he'd gotten into a fight or two, once with a 240-pound drunk who had wrapped his arms around Louis, nearly squeezing him to death, and once with an irate driver who, in a fit of temper, pulled a gun.

Though aware that the potential for danger lurked daily in a trooper's job, Louis truly believed nothing serious would ever happen to him on the road. It would always be the other guy, another trooper whose name and face would appear on the six o'clock news. As a result, he was more enforcement-conscious than safety-conscious, a lopsided attitude inadvertently encouraged by highway patrol policy. Since an officer's abilities as a trooper were measured by the number of tickets he wrote weekly and the types of arrests he made, it was imperative that he present himself as an active, aggressive trooper who did his job well (i.e., wrote a lot of tickets). Conscientious patrolmen like Louis were particularly susceptible to such internal pressures.

That March night, Louis's shift began as a routine patrol.

Louis left the house around midnight in his unmarked cruiser, checking on duty through the Newton Communications Center.

"F-138, Newton," he said, identifying his call number. "I'm now 10-41 (beginning tour of duty)."

"Ten-four," the telecommunicator replied,

Since the patrol was short-handed in both Burke and adjoining Catawba County, troopers shared the responsibility of patrolling long stretches of Interstate 40. So for the next hour, Louis headed west before turning around at the McDowell County line (which also adjoined Burke) to backtrack east.

About midway on his assigned route, he clocked several tractor-trailer rigs exceeding the fifty-five speed limit. One trucker was barreling along at seventy, so Louis pulled him over and, after arresting him, took him to the Morganton County Jail where he was fined forty-seven dollars for speeding, and released.

Heading back toward the interstate, Louis should have patrolled the stretch of highway he had not yet covered. Instead, without knowing why, he turned and drove to the same location he had just patrolled. When he reached the McDowell County line he crossed over as he had done earlier, cruising toward Morganton.

Moments later he spotted a light gray 1978 Cadillac in the westbound lane going much too fast. Using his radar, Louis clocked the driver at seventy-four miles per hour and crossed the grassy interstate median to pursue him. Nearing the McDowell County line, he caught up with the car, activated the blue patrol light, and turned on the siren. But the driver sped forward.

The chase continued across the county line until the Cadillac finally slowed, then eased onto the right emergency lane to stop. Louis pulled up behind. With the engine still running, he stepped out of the patrol car. The air surrounding him was gray and foggy, heavy with the threat of a bone-chilling rain.

In his left hand he carried a patrol-issued flashlight. Inside the car lay his bulletproof vest, slung carelessly across the front seat. Hot and bulky, it was an optional piece of equipment that Louis and other North Carolina state troopers seldom bothered to wear.

As soon as his feet hit the pavement, instinct took over. Something told him not to move too quickly, for this would be a traffic stop like none he had ever encountered. Yet he still had to act.

Slowly and methodically, Louis moved to the left rear door of the Cadillac. The back window was halfway down, and he could see a portion of the driver's head. At first he thought the man was wearing an orange hat, then realized that what he had seen was a thick, curly mop of reddish hair.

Neither the man nor his passenger spoke, moved, or turned around. The trooper felt a sudden stab of fear.

"Driver! Put your hands up on the steering wheel!" Louis demanded.

Without warning, the man turned and fired a single shot from a .22-caliber revolver. The bullet passed through the half-opened back window and struck Louis in the left side of the chest, glanced off a stainless steel pen in his shirt pocket, and entered his lung.

Staggering backwards, he fell to the ground, then got up and ran between the patrol car and the Cadillac. Grabbing his .357 Magnum, he intended to fire at the driver, but as he reached up to aim, he saw the passenger get out of the car and aim a .22 revolver at him. The man fired six times, hitting Louis in the upper left leg, right knee, and right side of the stomach. Seconds later, he jumped into the Cadillac and the car sped away.

Bleeding heavily but still conscious, Louis managed to fire all six rounds from his gun. Two bullets shattered the Cadillac's back window, but missed both occupants.

Alone now and seriously hurt, Louis struggled to return to the patrol car radio that would link him to help. On the pavement behind him lay his hat and the flashlight, along with the scattered remains of numerous .22 shells.

Crawling towards the safety of the patrol car, he was engulfed with a sense of shock and anger. This wasn't supposed to happen to him. As he climbed into the driver's seat, he looked down. There was little pain from the wounds but he could see thick red stains seeping across the front of his shirt and trousers. Afraid to examine himself further, he concentrated on getting his gun back into its holster.

Despite his condition, his first thought was, "I have to get my gun back where it belongs." Over and over he tried replacing the weapon, but each time, the empty holster on his hip swung round and round.

Finally, still holding the gun, he picked up the radio.

"Signal 25, Newton," he gasped into the mike (I need immediate assistance). "This is F-138. I've been shot."

"Ten-four," the telecommunicator responded. "Can you give us a description of the vehicle and the direction it was traveling?"

Louis provided what details he could and in turn was reassured that help was on the way.

Convinced he could help himself, Louis turned the wheel of the patrol car and started east on the interstate, unaware in his state of shock that he was driving in the westbound lane. The last thing he remembers was slamming on the brakes as the guardrail rushed towards him. It was 1:36 A.M.

Less than a mile away, John Angley and his wife were sound asleep when the police scanner next to their bed relayed a message that a highway patrol officer needed assistance on Interstate 40 near Dysartsville Road. An emergency medical technician and paramedic for the McDowell County rescue squad, Angley was on call as a "first responder" to any crisis that arose within his district during the night.

Without a word, he got up, dressed, and was out the door. Randall Brackett, McDowell County fire chief, and Bruce Gwyn, another local fire fighter, had also responded to the call. All were en route to Louis at about the same time.

Angley and Gwyn arrived at the scene simultaneously. As they ran towards the patrol car, both men noted it was stopped in the wrong lane, with all four headlights burning. The blue light, sitting atop the dashboard, was still spinning, and a blood-splattered bulletproof vest was draped across the passenger seat.

Angley saw Louis slumped forward in the driver's seat, his gun still in his hand. Turning to Gwyn, he cautioned him not to open the door until they had clearly identified their purpose.

"Sir," said Angley, leaning towards the patrol car. "We're here to help you, sir. Can we open the door?"

Louis's head moved slightly and he mumbled.