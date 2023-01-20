Free shipping on orders $35+
Marie Bartlett
Marie Bartlett was born in Melbourne, Australia, but came to this country as a young child and was raised in western North Carolina. As a freelance writer, she has published hundreds of articles in newspapers and magazines, and she has served as a correspondent for the Associated Press. She also writes crime fiction.
Trooper Down!
It’s a trooper’s worst nightmare. What begins as a routine patrol suddenly turns violent when someone pulls a weapon. Moments later, the trooper is down—wounded…