Body into Balance
An Herbal Guide to Holistic Self-Care
Description
Silver Nautilus Book Award Winner for Health & Healing
An antacid or an aspirin may soothe your pain, but it doesn’t cure the cause of your symptoms. Headaches, indigestion, fatigue, allergies, anxiety, eczema, high blood pressure, and other conditions are clues to a deeper imbalance in your body, and learning to read those clues is a key step in maintaining optimal health. Herbalist Maria Noël Groves shows you how to read your body’s signals and support your own wellness with herbal remedies and other natural treatments. You’ll learn how each of your major body systems — respiratory, digestive, immune, nervous, memory, reproductive, circulatory, and more — optimally functions, and you’ll discover how to use natural remedies to nourish and repair problem areas, restore lost vitality, support your body as a whole, and prevent future problems. Groves includes in-depth instructions, with step-by-step photographs, for making your own herbal remedies, as well as expert guidance on buying and effectively using commercial preparations.
What's Inside
Praise
“Much of the modern illness we face is a reflection of life out of balance -- with nature, with daily rhythms, with ourselves. Maria Noel Groves offers readers an opportunity to return to nature by returning to ourselves. This is the beginning of our healing.”
— Aviva Romm, M.D., author of Botanical Medicines for Women’s Health, winner of the James Duke Award for Excellence in Botanical Literature
“Through great insight and experience, Maria Noel Groves empowers us to be our own healers.”
— Christopher Hobbs, Ph.D., L.Ac., A.H.G., Institute for Natural Products Research (INPR)
“Maria Noel Groves guides readers to use botanicals safely and effectively, with an understanding that herbs offer the greatest health benefits when incorporated into a daily regiment to prevent disease.”
— David Winston, R.H.(A.H.G.)
“If you are floundering with your health care and need some guidance, this easy-to-understand introduction to herbal medicine is your book.”
— Sharol Marie Tilgner, N.D., author of Herbal Medicine From the Heart of the Earth
“Those who are interested in managing their health holistically may wish to incorporate herbs into their regime. Groves, an experienced herbalist, provides the necessary tools for doing just that… A solid introduction to herbal medicine.”
— Library Journal
