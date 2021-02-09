Thinking Better
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Thinking Better

The Art of the Shortcut in Math and Life

by

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781541600379

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $24.99

ON SALE: October 19th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Mathematics / Applied

PAGE COUNT: 304

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
One of  the world’s  great mathematicians  shows why math is the ultimate  timesaver

We are often told that hard work is the key to success. But success isn’t about hard work – it’s about shortcuts. Shortcuts allow us to solve one problem quickly so that we can tackle an even bigger one. They make us capable of doing great things. And according to Marcus du Sautoy, math is the very art of the shortcut.

Thinking Better is a celebration of how math lets us do more with less. Du Sautoy explores how diagramming revolutionized therapy, why calculus is the greatest shortcut ever invented, whether you must really practice for ten thousand hours to become a concert violinist, and why shortcuts give us an advantage over even the most powerful AI. Throughout, we meet artists, scientists, and entrepreneurs who use mathematical shortcuts to change the world.

Delightful, illuminating, and above all practical, Thinking Better is for anyone who has wondered why you should waste time climbing the mountain when you could go around it much faster.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews