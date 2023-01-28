Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Orchid Modern
Living and Designing with the World's Most Elegant Houseplants
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 3, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“This beautiful book is useful for all of us, novice and experienced orchid lovers alike.” —Martha Stewart, author, entrepreneur, founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
Add the vibrant colors and exotic blooms of orchids to your houseplant haven! It’s easier than you think with the help of Orchid Modern. Marc Hachadourian, the curator of the orchid collection at the New York Botanical Garden, shares his secrets to successfully growing these sometimes finicky houseplants. Besides the basics, you’ll learn his top 120 orchid picks for green and not-so-green thumbs. Ten inspirational, step-by-step projects, including terrariums, a wreath, and a kokedama, provide the confidence to make orchids a thriving, vivid part of your home’s signature style.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“This book will be the bible for people who cultivate orchids and for people who want to grow them.” —Garden Design Online
“Marc’s engrossing and beautiful book about his passion—orchids—is useful for all of us, novice and experienced orchid lovers alike.” —Martha Stewart, author, entrepreneur, founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
“Open this well-written, encyclopedic guide to orchids and discover the debunking of specific myths about this plant… wealthy with information.” —Booklist, Starred Review
"Marc’s new book teaches us not just which to grow and how, but also how to apply a mini-version of the signature showmanship and artistry of that big event to how we display plants at home…most of all, get some ideas for using orchids more creatively: no more just lining up those garden-center plastic pots on a windowsill.” —Margaret Roach, podcaster and author of A Way to Garden
“A beautifully photographed history of orchid cultivation, with caring tips for the plants, and decorative projects for displaying them.” —Gardens Illustrated
“A one-stop-shop for learning the art of the orchid.” —The American Gardener
“A well-designed, well-written, and a great addition to any orchid-lover’s home library.” —Plant Talk
“There is something for everyone in this book and the design section is sure to give readers a new perspective.” —The Winston-Salem Journal