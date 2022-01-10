100 Animals That Can F*cking End You

Spotted hyena

Black rhinoceros

Nile crocodile

Blue ring octopus

Stonefish

Cone snail

Fugu blowfish

Slow loris

Pitohui (poisonous birds)

Marabou stork

Anteater

Electric eel

Canadian geese

Mute swan

Assassin bug

And more.

Ever wondered what signs might tip you off that a moose is about to subtract you? Curious about why you should be terrified of cassowaries? Questioning whether that baby hippo is really that cute or actually a homicidal maniac in the making? Yea, so was Mamadou Ndiaye… and now he's got your answers.Discover the ultimate countdown to death by animal, according to Ndiaye's hot takes on which deadly creature presents the worst way to die. Covering everything from animals that look terrifying but could actually cuddle you, to survival tips while facing the largest to smallest of deadly species – even if that tip is just to make peace with your higher power -is your authoritative guide to:A perfect gift for the animal lover in your life, this dynamic, fact-filled book is perfect for backpacks and stockings, essential reading for armchair and real-world adventurers prepping to face off with creatures that go bump, scream, honk, screech, bark or crawl in the night – or day.