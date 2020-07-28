From the author of Just Breathe and Just Feel, Mallika Chopra, daughter of Deepak Chopra, comes a full-color guide promoting growth mindset for kids ages 8-12.



Following in the footsteps of wellness author Mallika Chopra’s successful Just Breathe and Just Feel, her third book, Just Be You, is an engaging, easy-to-read guide for young kids to learn tools that will help them live a good life. The United States and other nations are quickly becoming aware of the importance of children’s ability to be independent and meet challenges head on; parents are eager for resources that help kids learn how to navigate life on their own. Just Be You will help kids become focused on growth mindset by self-reflection, setting intentions for their lives, and being of service to themselves, their families, and the global community. Designed specifically with kids ages 8-12 in mind and with full-color illustrations throughout, Mallika’s book offers mindful exercises to help young people explore and find their voice. Mallika believes that if children learn early on to reflect, to be comfortable with uncertainty, to contribute in a way that’s unique to them, and to feel good about the journey, they will lead healthier, more adjusted, and happier lives.