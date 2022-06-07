Infinity Gate
Infinity Gate

by M. R. Carey

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668622001

USD: $29.98  /  CAD: $37.98

ON SALE: February 21st 2023

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Space Opera

From the author of the bestselling The Girl With All the Gifts comes a brilliant new genre-defying story of humanity's expansion across millions of dimensions, and the AI technology that might see it all come to an end. Perfect for readers of The Space Between Worlds and Adrian Tchaikovsky.

The Pandominion is a political and trading alliance consisting of roughly a million worlds.

But they’re really all the same world – Earth – in many different dimensions. And when an AI threat arises that could destroy everything the Pandominion has built, they’ll eradicate it by whatever means necessary—no matter the cost to human life. 


