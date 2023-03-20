Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Among Wild Horses
A Portrait of the Pryor Mountain Mustangs
Description
See the wild horses run! The Pryor Mountain Mustangs have roamed the high desert and mountains of the American West for centuries. Descended from steeds brought over by the Spanish conquistadores, their untamable nature and enduring courage inspire awe in all who have the chance to see them. Photographer Lynne Pomeranz spent two years with these magnificent creatures along the Montana-Wyoming state line, and her startlingly intimate photographs capture the resilience and free spirit that define these mustangs.
What's Inside
Praise
“The Pryor Mountain Mustangs – and Among Wild Horses – will claim a special place in the hearts of horse lovers and nature enthusiasts of all ages.”
Holistic Horse
“An intimate glimpse into the routines and relationships of one wild herd in the high desert and semi-alpine slopes between Wyoming and Montana. The breathtaking, full-color photos speak volumes.”
Trail Rider Magazine
“This is [an] extraordinary photographic journal.”Advance Magazine
“[Pomeranz’s] Montana-sized heart shines through in the images that make up this lush photo essay.”The Gaited Horse