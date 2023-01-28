Free shipping on orders $35+

Rabbit Breeds
Rabbit Breeds

The Pocket Guide to 49 Essential Breeds

by Lynn M. Stone

On Sale

Aug 23, 2016

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612126036

Genre

Nonfiction / Pets / Rabbits, Mice, Hamsters, Guinea Pigs, Etc.

Description

Rabbits are the third-most popular pet in the United States and have also earned significant farming and commercial followings: fiber enthusiasts love angora for its light-weight warmth, and chefs are serving up increasing amounts of their high-protein, low-fat meat. In Rabbit Breeds, photographer Lynn M. Stone spotlights all 49 breeds recognized by the American Rabbit Breeders Association with adorable original photos, engaging descriptions, and fun facts. This handsome and educational guide is sure to inform and bring a smile to the face of rabbit fanciers and general animal lovers alike.

