Rabbit Breeds
The Pocket Guide to 49 Essential Breeds
Description
Rabbits are the third-most popular pet in the United States and have also earned significant farming and commercial followings: fiber enthusiasts love angora for its light-weight warmth, and chefs are serving up increasing amounts of their high-protein, low-fat meat. In Rabbit Breeds, photographer Lynn M. Stone spotlights all 49 breeds recognized by the American Rabbit Breeders Association with adorable original photos, engaging descriptions, and fun facts. This handsome and educational guide is sure to inform and bring a smile to the face of rabbit fanciers and general animal lovers alike.
