"To take a phrase from the latter part of Designed for More, this book is fused with 'radical optimism'. But don't mistake radical optimism for sentimental idealism. These pages give us a frank account of the challenges we face in being the unified Body of Christ. But, they also call us to practical, ministry-tested action steps that we can take as pastors, youth pastors, teachers and followers of the Lord who prayed that we 'might be one as [He] and the Father are one.' What in the world would happen if we read this book and took seriously it's splendid, big-dream invitation?"—Duffy Robbins, Author and Professor of Christian Ministry, Grove City College, Grove City, PA