DESIGNED FOR MORE calls every Christian to consider how, through collective movement, they can bring about Christ’s daring vision for unity in the Church to impact the world like never before.

Our world is divided and fragmented.

Even among followers of Christ, God’s great story of reconciliation has been crippled because the messengers of that story are unreconciled.

But God designed us for so much more. Thankfully, He has hidden incredible lessons in nature to help solve complex human problems.

DESIGNED FOR MORE draws groundbreaking implications for how to achieve unity and collective movement through new research on a jaw-dropping phenomenon of flocking starlings known as a murmuration. This marvel is one of nature’s most spectacular sights: Imagine hundreds of thousands of birds in motion, caressing the sky like a brush on canvas. It is a beautiful madness that is completely ordered.

Join authors Lucas Ramirez and Mike DeVito as they unveil the power of the murmuration principles in order to inspire unity in individuals and the Church as a whole.

Birds first taught us to fly, and now they will teach us to unify!