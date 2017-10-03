Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, LUCAS RAMIREZ emigrated to the U.S. as a child with his family. After graduating from Eastern University, Lucas’ professional focus has been developing the next generation of leaders and seeing today’s church unify as the body of Christ. He incorporates this passion and focus in his work as the Executive Director of The Gathering Place, an innovative student mentoring and Christian leadership development organization impacting over 10K students annually. Lucas is a non-profit expert with more than 11 years of full-time ministry experience, both in local church context and as an executive in the non-profit ministry space. He lives on the southern coast of Georgia with his family.