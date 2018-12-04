The Date

Ali thought she was ready to date, but after a blind date goes horribly wrong, she finds her her watching her back. USA Today bestselling author Louise Jensen returns with “unexpected twists” in her next psychological suspense novel (Publishers Weekly).



One night can change everything.



‘I know it as soon as I wake up and open my eyes… Something is wrong.’



Her Saturday night started normally. Recently separated from her husband, Ali has been persuaded by her friends to go on a date with a new man. She is ready, she is nervous, she is excited. She is about to take a step into her new future. By Sunday morning, Ali’s life is unrecognisable. She wakes, and she knows that something is wrong. She is home, she is alone, she is hurt and she has no memory of what happened to her.



Worse still, when she looks in the mirror, Ali doesn’t recognize the face staring back at her…



From the bestselling author of The Sister and The Surrogate, The Date is a gripping page-turner that will keep you awake until the early hours.

