Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Date
From USA Today bestselling author, Louise Jensen, comes another mind-bending thriller where the “twists just do not stop, ramping up the fear and anxiety and keeping readers on their toes and watching their backs” (Booklist, starred review).
Ali thought she was ready to date, but after a blind date goes horribly wrong, she finds her her watching her back.
One night can change everything.
‘I know it as soon as I wake up and open my eyes… Something is wrong.’
Her Saturday night started normally. Recently separated from her husband, Ali has been persuaded by her friends to go on a date with a new man. She is ready, she is nervous, she is excited. She is about to take a step into her new future. By Sunday morning, Ali’s life is unrecognizable. She wakes, and she knows that something is wrong. She is home, she is alone, she is hurt and she has no memory of what happened to her.
Worse still, when she looks in the mirror, Ali doesn’t recognize the face staring back at her…
From the bestselling author of The Sister and The Surrogate, The Date is a gripping page-turner that will keep you awake until the early hours.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR LOUISE JENSEN'S THE DATE
"Holy cow, what a read!...One of the best psychological thrillers I've read this year and without doubt a new all-time favorite!"—It's All About Books
"Holy cow, what a read!...One of the best psychological thrillers I've read this year and without doubt a new all-time favorite!"—It's All About Books
"The final twist will absolutely knock you out... this rare and exceptional book will be put forward for Literature Love's top 10 books of the year."—Literature Love
"Louise Jensen has blown my mind AGAIN!... will literally have your jaw dropping..."—Steph and Chris's Book Review
"Will have your heart-pounding and flipping the pages. And I was finally stumped, thank you Louise Jensen for putting my inner detective in her place!"—The Book Collective
"The most incredible suspense!... I was flipping pages on my Kindle faster than I could read and I was seriously concerned my Kindle won't take the pressure."—Shuffle Book Box
PRAISE FOR LOUISE JENSEN'S THE SURROGATE
"This novel was paced perfectly and I actually finished it in one day because I couldn't put it down... so addictive! The Surrogate is a 5-star novel that is a 2017 must read! I am already looking forward to reading what Louise Jensen comes out with next!"—Steph and Chris Book Reviews
"This novel was paced perfectly and I actually finished it in one day because I couldn't put it down... so addictive! The Surrogate is a 5-star novel that is a 2017 must read! I am already looking forward to reading what Louise Jensen comes out with next!"—Steph and Chris Book Reviews
"This book had more twists and turns than a rollercoaster, with the heart thumping feeling to go with it! If you like psychological thrillers, then definitely read this one.... you will not regret it! Five Stars!"—Stardust Book Reviews
"Ever since I read Louise Jensen's debut The Sister I've been a huge fan of her writing, but OMG The Surrogate, her latest and most adventurous book yet, plants her firmly on my list of "must-read" authors... I really think this is the author's best book yet and it is definitely one of the best psychological thrillers I've read this year."—The Book Review Cafe
"Wow! What an amazing debut novel! Full of intense twists! Fantastic book to start off summer reading! Highly recommend."—Loud and Proud Book Junkie
"I genuinely struggled to put this book down... I can't recommend this book enough, it's made it to my favourites... I can't wait for more books to come from Louise Jensen... A well-deserved five stars from me."—Emporio Epidemic
PRAISE FOR LOUISE JENSEN'S THE SISTER
"Dark, twisty, and irresistible-I simply could not put this book down. Captivating characters and an intense emotional ride make for an absolutely gripping page-turner!"—Sara Blaedel, #1 internationally bestselling author of The Forgotten Girls
"Dark, twisty, and irresistible-I simply could not put this book down. Captivating characters and an intense emotional ride make for an absolutely gripping page-turner!"—Sara Blaedel, #1 internationally bestselling author of The Forgotten Girls
"Just as I thought the story was wrapping up BANG! I was hit again with another twist. Brilliant! It is chilling and sinister and yet heart-breaking and tragic, and I felt really emotional on finishing it... I can't wait to read more by Louise."—Bloomin Brilliant Books
"This thriller's compelling characters and explosive climax combine for great vacation reading, especially for fans of Lisa Scottoline's After Anna."—Booklist