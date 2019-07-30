From USA Today bestselling author, Louise Jensen, comes another mind-bending thriller where the “twists just do not stop, ramping up the fear and anxiety and keeping readers on their toes and watching their backs” (Booklist, starred review).





Ali thought she was ready to date, but after a blind date goes horribly wrong, she finds her her watching her back.‘I know it as soon as I wake up and open my eyes… Something is wrong.’Her Saturday nightstarted normally. Recently separated from her husband, Ali has been persuaded by her friends to go on a date with a new man. She is ready, she is nervous, she is excited. She is about to take a step into her new future. By Sunday morning, Ali’s life is unrecognizable. She wakes, and she knows that something is wrong. She is home, she is alone, she is hurt and she has no memory of what happened to her.Worse still, when she looks in the mirror, Ali doesn’t recognize the face staring back at her…From the bestselling author ofandis a gripping page-turner that will keep you awake until the early hours.