Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Witch's Kind
A Novel
An absorbing tale of love, sacrifice, family ties, and magic, set in the Pacific Northwest in the aftermath of World War II, by the author of A Secret History of Witches
Barrie Anne Blythe and her aunt Charlotte have always known that the other residents of their small coastal community find them peculiar — two women living alone on the outskirts of town. It is the price of concealing their strange and dangerous family secret.
But two events threaten to upend their lives forever. The first is the arrival of a mysterious abandoned baby with a hint of power like their own. The second is the sudden reappearance of Barrie Anne’s long-lost husband — who is not quite the man she thought she married.
Together, Barrie Anne and Charlotte must decide how far they are willing to go to protect themselves — and the child they think of as their own — from suspicious neighbors, the government, and even their own family…
For more from Louisa Morgan, check out A Secret History of Witches.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Sings with sensory detail.... A lush, loving look at everyday lives of women."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog
"Intimate, wise, and deftly written."—Kate Elliott
"The strength of Morgan's powerful story is her depiction of this time and place and the everyday struggles of determined women. A great choice for readers who enjoy novels by Alice Hoffman and Barbara Kingsolver."—Booklist
"Family, love, and ultimately personal strength. Fans of Morgan's The Secret History of Witches will appreciate this latest installment, and newcomers will be equally enchanted."—Historical Novel Society
"Completely engrossing and hard to put down... I would recommend this book to readers who enjoy historical dramas about found families or women's fiction with a touch of the supernatural."—Bibliosanctum
"A really great read."—BookRiot
"At once sprawling and intimate, A Secret History of Witches deftly captures the greatest magic of all: the love between mothers and daughters."—Jordanna Max Brodsky, author of The Immortals
"Epic in scope and heartbreakingly tender in its portrayal of mothers and daughters... Recommended for fans of Nora Roberts and readers of feminist fantasy."—Booklist on A Secret History of Witches
"I loved it. A beautiful generational tale, reminiscent of Practical Magic if it had been set in various time periods, but much more expansive in scope. Grounded and real, painful and hopeful at the same time."—Laure Eve, author of The Graces, on A Secret History of Witches
"Epic relay race that gripped me from start to finish. Fiercely uncompromising and unsentimentally poignant, A Secret History of Witches will transfix you."—Michael Bishop
"A moving multigenerational saga about strong women who work behind the scenes to save the world from tyranny. A deeply satisfying and magical work of great craft."—Carol Goodman, author of The Lake of Dead Languages, on A Secret History of Witches
"Morgan's transportive words will sweep you away to a time of magic, love, and loss. Simply hold on and enjoy this mesmerizing ride."— Tish Thawer, award-winning author of The Witches of BlackBrook series, on A Secret History of Witches
"An enthralling journey through time and the hearts of women with powers they must hide. Deeply moving and richly conceived. The secret is out. This is how it happened."—Kay Kenyon, author of At the Table of Wolves, on A Secret History of Witches
"Poignant tale of mothers and daughters struggling to survive and preserve their craft in a hostile world. A tale full of love and betrayal, happiness and terror, it will keep you reading long into the night."— Melissa Lenhardt, author of Sawbones, on A Secret History of Witches
"A grand family saga rich with historical detail and threaded through with magic. You won't want this book to end."—Sharon Shinn, author of Archangel, on A Secret History of Witches
"A Secret History of Witches is an epic family saga that speaks to the strength of all women and the difference that one true heart can make, not only for herself, but for the world."—Marci Jefferson, author of Girl on the Golden Coin
"Fresh and unpredictable.... [Morgan] depicts with visceral impact the roles of women in a male-centered world."—Historical Novel Society, on A Secret History of Witches
"A Secret History of Witches examines the bonds between mothers and daughters, and the power of hidden magic to quietly save the world, particularly as the world braces for another global war."—Brit + Co