The Great Witch of Brittany

Return to the world of A Secret History of Witches with the bewitching tale of Ursule Orchiere and her discovery of magical abilities that will not only change the course of her life but every generation that comes after her.
Brittany, 1741
There hasn’t been a witch born in the Orchière clan for generations. According to the elders, that line is dead, leaving the clan vulnerable to the whims of superstitious villagers and the prejudices of fearmongering bishops.
Ursule Orchière has been raised on stories of the great witches of the past. But the only magic she knows is the false spells her mother weaves over the gullible women who visit their fortune-telling caravan.
All of that changes when Ursule comes of age and a spark of power flares to life—the power of witchcraft, guided by the whispers of her ancestors and an ancient grimoire. Simply thrilled to be chosen, she has no idea how magic will twist and shape her future. Ursule is destined to walk the same path the great witches of old took before her. But first, the Orchière magical lineage will have to survive. And danger hovers over her, whether it’s the bloodlust of the mob or the flames of the pyre.
Praise
Praise for Louisa Morgan:
"Morgan's beautifully conjured tale of three women, social mores, and the sanctity of self-determination is thoroughly enthralling."?Booklist (starred review) on The Age of Witches
"[A] robust tale of matriarchal magic in a lushly depicted Gilded Age New York....Readers will root for these powerful women as they struggle to overcome the social limitations of their time, whether through magic or force of personality."?Publishers Weekly on The Age of Witches
"I loved it. A beautiful generational tale, reminiscent of Practical Magic if it had been set in various time periods, but much more expansive in scope. Grounded and real, painful and hopeful at the same time." ?Laure Eve, author of The Graces, on A Secret History of Witches
"A compelling tale of love and magic in historic America and England....This is a must-read for those who like magic, love, and a little bit of feel-good feminism."?Library Journal on The Age of Witches
"At once sprawling and intimate, A Secret History of Witches deftly captures the greatest magic of all: the love between mothers and daughters."?Jordanna Max Brodsky, author of The Immortals on A Secret History of Witches
"Morgan’s incantatory prose and independent-minded women will delight fans of Alice Hoffman and Sarah Addison Allen with this tale of female self-realization and magical realism. A highly enjoyable read." ?Historical Novel Society on The Age of Witches
"Morgan's transportive words will sweep you away to a time of magic, love, and loss. Simply hold on and enjoy this mesmerizing ride."?Tish Thawer, award-winning author of The Witches of BlackBrook series, on A Secret History of Witches
"A moving multigenerational saga about strong women who work behind the scenes to save the world from tyranny. A deeply satisfying and magical work of great craft."?Carol Goodman, author of The Lake of Dead Languages, on A Secret History of Witches
