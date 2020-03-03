Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Age of Witches
A Novel
In Gilded Age New York, a centuries-long clash between two magical families ignites when a young witch must choose between love and loyalty, power and ambition, in this magical novel by Louisa Morgan.
In 1692, Bridget Bishop was hanged as a witch. Two hundred years later, her legacy lives on in the scions of two very different lines: one dedicated to using their powers to heal and help women in need; the other, determined to grasp power for themselves by whatever means necessary.
This clash will play out in the fate of Annis, a young woman in Gilded Age New York who finds herself a pawn in the family struggle for supremacy. She’ll need to claim her own power to save herself-and resist succumbing to the darkness that threatens to overcome them all.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
'Morgan's beautifully conjured tale of three women, social mores, and the sanctity of self-determination is thoroughly enthralling."—Booklist (starred review)
"[A] robust tale of matriarchal magic in a lushly depicted Gilded Age New York....Readers will root for these powerful women as they struggle to overcome the social limitations of their time, whether through magic or force of personality."—Publishers Weekly
"A compelling tale of love and magic in historic American and England....This is a must-read for those who like magic, love and a little bit of feel-good feminism."—Library Journal
"At once sprawling and intimate, A Secret History of Witches deftly captures the greatest magic of all: the love between mothers and daughters."—Jordanna Max Brodsky, author of The Immortals
"Morgan's transportive words will sweep you away to a time of magic, love, and loss. Simply hold on and enjoy this mesmerizing ride."— Tish Thawer, award-winning author of The Witches of BlackBrook series, on A Secret History of Witches
"Epic in scope and heartbreakingly tender in its portrayal of mothers and daughters... Recommended for fans of Nora Roberts and readers of feminist fantasy."—Booklist on A Secret History of Witches
"The strength of Morgan's powerful story is her depiction of this time and place and the everyday struggles of determined women. A great choice for readers who enjoy novels by Alice Hoffman and Barbara Kingsolver."—Booklist on The Witch's Kind
"Completely engrossing and hard to put down... I would recommend this book to readers who enjoy historical dramas about found families or women's fiction with a touch of the supernatural."—Bibliosanctum on The Witch's Kind
"A moving multigenerational saga about strong women who work behind the scenes to save the world from tyranny. A deeply satisfying and magical work of great craft."—Carol Goodman, author of The Lake of Dead Languages, on A Secret History of Witches
"Sings with sensory detail.... A lush, loving look at everyday lives of women."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on The Witch's Kind
"I loved it. A beautiful generational tale, reminiscent of Practical Magic if it had been set in various time periods, but much more expansive in scope. Grounded and real, painful and hopeful at the same time."—Laure Eve, author of The Graces, on A Secret History of Witches
"Epic relay race that gripped me from start to finish. Fiercely uncompromising and unsentimentally poignant, A Secret History of Witches will transfix you."—Michael Bishop
"An enthralling journey through time and the hearts of women with powers they must hide. Deeply moving and richly conceived. The secret is out. This is how it happened."—Kay Kenyon, author of At the Table of Wolves, on A Secret History of Witches
"A Secret History of Witches examines the bonds between mothers and daughters, and the power of hidden magic to quietly save the world, particularly as the world braces for another global war."—Brit + Co
"A grand family saga rich with historical detail and threaded through with magic. You won't want this book to end."—Sharon Shinn, author of Archangel, on A Secret History of Witches
"A Secret History of Witches is an epic family saga that speaks to the strength of all women and the difference that one true heart can make, not only for herself, but for the world."—Marci Jefferson, author of Girl on the Golden Coin
"Family, love, and ultimately personal strength. Fans of Morgan's The Secret History of Witches will appreciate this latest installment, and newcomers will be equally enchanted."—Historical Novel Society on The Witch's Kind
"Fresh and unpredictable.... [Morgan] depicts with visceral impact the roles of women in a male-centered world."—Historical Novel Society, on A Secret History of Witches