Uncover the masterworks of modern art hidden across New York City in this charmingly illustrated exploration of one of the world’s greatest artistic treasure troves.



There’s so much to love about New York, and so much to see. The city is full of art, and architecture, and history–and not just in museums. Hidden in plain sight, in office building lobbies, on street corners, and tucked into Soho lofts, there’s a treasure trove of art waiting to be discovered, and you don’t need an art history degree to fall in love with it.



Art Hiding in New York is a beautiful, giftable book that explores all of these locations, traversing Manhattan to brings 100 treasures to art lovers and intrepid New York adventurers. Curator and urban explorer Lori Zimmer brings readers along to sites covering the biggest names of the 20th century–like Jean-Michel Basquiat’s studio, recently uncovered Keith Haring murals,the controversial site of Richard Serra’s Tilted Art, Roy Lichtenstein’s subway station art, and many more. Each entry is accompanied with a beautiful watercolor depiction of the work, as well as directions for those itching to see for themselves. With a compact size, perfect for bringing on the go or displaying on any art lover’s shelf, and curated itineraries for exploring the city, this inspirational book is a must-read for those who love modern art, New York, and, of course, both.

