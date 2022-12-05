Description

A celebration of the eight plants Native Americans introduced to the rest of the world: corn, beans, squash, chile, tomato, potato, vanilla, and cacao—with more than 100 recipes.



When the eight Native American plants crossed the ocean after 1492, the world began—in terms of food, that is. In Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky, James Beard Award-winning author and chef Lois Ellen Frank introduces the splendor and importance of this Native culinary history and pairs it with delicious, modern, plant-based recipes using Native American ingredients under the guidance of Native American culinary advisor, Walter Whitewater. Grounded in a primer on Native American cuisine and with a necessary discussion of food sovereignty and sustainability, Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky shares more than 100 nutritious, plant‑based recipes organized by each of the foundational ingredients.



Mixing Southwestern flavors, with recipes like Blue Corn Hotcakes with Prickly Pear Syrup, Three Sisters Stew, and Green Chile Enchilada Lasagna, with essential basics with essential basics like Corn Masa, Red and Green Chile Sauces, and Cacao Spice Rub for a thoughtful, delicious celebration of Native foods, Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky is a delicious, enlightening celebration of Indigenous foods. These “magic 8” ingredients share the page—and plate—to create meals and treats that will transform your world now using ancestral ingredients from the Americans.