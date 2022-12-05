Lois Ellen Frank, PhD

Lois Ellen Frank, PhD, is a Santa-Fe based, James Beard Award-winning author, chef, author, Native foods historian, educator, and photographer. Dr. Frank has spent over 30 years documenting foods and life ways of Native American tribes from the Southwest. She received her PhD from the University of New Mexico in Culinary Anthropology and was a Culinary Ambassador Diplomat with the U.S. State Department and Office of Cultural Affairs.