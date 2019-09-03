Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

I Know What You Did Last Summer
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

by Lois Duncan-Arquette

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $14.99 CAD

Trade Paperback New edition
ebook Audiobook Download Unabridged
Trade Paperback New edition
ebook Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $14.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 5, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

May 5, 2020

Page Count

240 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316425353

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Horror

Description

Four teens fight to outsmart a killer who intends to avenge a young boy's death in this suspenseful thriller that inspired the classic horror film.
 
After a party, four teens are in a hit-and-run accident that results in a young boy's death. Unable to deal with the consequences, they leave the body behind and make an anonymous phone call to the police, tipping them off.

The group makes a secret pact to bury the memory of that night and never speak of it again, but when one of the girls receives a note that reads "I know what you did last summer," their dark lie is unearthed. With twists and turns at every corner, they'll have to fight to stay steps ahead of a killer determined to make them pay.

About the Author

Lois Duncan was an acclaimed suspense author for young adults. She published nearly 50 books for children, including I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Down a Dark Hall, which were both adapted into movies, and Who Killed My Daughter?, and a non-fiction book about the harrowing experience of her daughter's murder.

NOVL - Lois Duncan