Campfire
Be careful what stories you tell around the campfire… they just might come true. Fans of Scream and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children will devour this chilling horror debut.
While camping in a remote location, Maddie Davenport gathers around the fire with her friends and family to tell scary stories. Caleb, the handsome young guide, shares the local legend of the ferocious Mountain Men who hunt unsuspecting campers and leave their mark by carving grisly antlers into their victims’ foreheads.
The next day, the story comes true.
Now Maddie and her family are lost in the deep woods–with no way out–being stalked by their worst nightmares. Because there were other, more horrifying stories told that night–and Maddie’s about to find out just how they end…
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Campfire:
A Barnes & Noble Best Book of the Month!
"When fictional murders become the blueprints for actual killings, where is the line between imagination and reality? Slasher film fans will want to gather round the fire."—Kirkus Reviews
"Entertaining... Sarles keeps up a fast pace with toxic family drama and graphic murders alike, with effective use of red herrings. This slasher will work for teens raised on Goosebumps."—Booklist
"[Campfire]'s treatment of the traditional horror tropes gives it a nostalgic sense. This nostalgia will likely appeal to older teens with fond memories of their younger years spent enjoying series horror fiction such as R.L. Stine's Goosebumps. ... near-constant action and peril, family drama, and plenty of gore, liberally spread around."—VOYA
"A fast-paced, chilling read that will pull you in and keep you guessing until the last page. Campfire had me on the edge of my seat and had my heart pounding. I did not see that coming. Five incredibly creepy stars!"—Natasha Preston, New York Times bestselling author of The Cellar and The Cabin
"Wholly chilling and unputdownable, Campfire is spooky summer fun for fans of Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Scream - just be sure to read with the lights on!"—Kerri Maniscalco, New York Times bestselling author of the Stalking Jack the Ripper series
"Campfire gave me two new nightmares. Utterly delighted!"—Dawn Kurtagich, author of And the Trees Crept In and The Dead House