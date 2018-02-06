Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Praise
Praise for Code Girls: Young Readers Edition:
"The book reads like a movie script, with interesting characters and non-stop action bringing to life the history these women were making and living...excellent."—School Library Connection
"Mundy highlights the lives of the many brilliant women who secretly served the code breaking mission against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.... A solid resource for younger researchers."—School Library Journal
"an entertaining presentation on a fascinating topic"—Kirkus Reviews
Code Girls
The True Story of the American Women Who Secretly Broke Codes in World War II (Young Readers Edition)
“Prodigiously researched and engrossing.”—New York Times Book Review
“Fascinating…. Addictively readable.”—Boston Globe
“Code Girls reveals a hidden army of female cryptographers, whose work played a crucial role in ending World War II…. Mundy has rescued a piece of forgotten history, and given these American heroes the recognition they deserve.”—Nathalia Holt, bestselling author of Rise of the Rocket Girls
Recruited by the U.S. Army and Navy from small towns and elite colleges, more than ten thousand women served as codebreakers during World War II. While their brothers and boyfriends took up arms, these women moved to Washington and learned the meticulous work of code-breaking. Their efforts shortened the war, saved countless lives, and gave them access to careers previously denied to them. A strict vow of secrecy nearly erased their efforts from history; now, through dazzling research and interviews with surviving code girls, bestselling author Liza Mundy brings to life this riveting and vital story of American courage, service, and scientific accomplishment.
