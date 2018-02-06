Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

CODE GIRLS Facebook Community Link

Liza Mundy author photo credit by Nina Subin

Meet The Author: Liza Mundy

New York Times bestselling author Liza Mundy is a former reporter at The Washington Post and contributes to numerous publications including The Atlantic, TIME, The New York Times, The New Republic, Slate, Mother Jones, Spectator (UK), and The Guardian. She is a frequent commentator on countless prominent national television, radio, and online news outlets.

Discover More

Author Q&A: Get to Know Liza Mundy

6 Questions for Code Girls Author Liza Mundy

1. What do you like about writing?  I love every part of the process. I love the sense of discovery that comes with researching and reporting. For Code Girls, I spent months at the National Archives, and each new cart they wheeled out, lined with gray boxes stuffed full of old rosters and records, was […]
Read full article

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

Praise for Code Girls: Young Readers Edition:

"The book reads like a movie script, with interesting characters and non-stop action bringing to life the history these women were making and living...excellent."—School Library Connection
"Mundy highlights the lives of the many brilliant women who secretly served the code breaking mission against Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.... A solid resource for younger researchers."—School Library Journal
"an entertaining presentation on a fascinating topic"
Kirkus Reviews
Read More Read Less
Code Girls

Code Girls

The True Story of the American Women Who Secretly Broke Codes in World War II (Young Readers Edition)

by

Read by

NATIONAL BESTSELLER

“Prodigiously researched and engrossing.”—New York Times Book Review

“Fascinating…. Addictively readable.”—Boston Globe

Code Girls reveals a hidden army of female cryptographers, whose work played a crucial role in ending World War II…. Mundy has rescued a piece of forgotten history, and given these American heroes the recognition they deserve.”—Nathalia Holt, bestselling author of Rise of the Rocket Girls

Recruited by the U.S. Army and Navy from small towns and elite colleges, more than ten thousand women served as codebreakers during World War II. While their brothers and boyfriends took up arms, these women moved to Washington and learned the meticulous work of code-breaking. Their efforts shortened the war, saved countless lives, and gave them access to careers previously denied to them. A strict vow of secrecy nearly erased their efforts from history; now, through dazzling research and interviews with surviving code girls, bestselling author Liza Mundy brings to life this riveting and vital story of American courage, service, and scientific accomplishment.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Adventure & Adventurers

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $24.98 / $32.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549170911

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged