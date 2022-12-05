Description

Survivor of an institution for “troubled teens” shares the horrific story of her abuse, her rage and recovery in the years after she left, and her inspiring—and continuing—fight for justice.



Liz Ianelli, known around the world as Survivor993, spent years at the Family Foundation—labeled an “institution for troubled teens,” but with an alarming alumni death rate, many by suicide. After experiencing incessant, widespread abuse, she escaped, but she refused to live a quiet life. In a narrative reminiscent of Erin Brockovich, Liz and her group of survivors took their case to Congress, shut down the Family Foundation School, and then went on to shutter the Missouri Christian home Circle of Hope and others like it. Her hashtag #Iseeyousurvivor has been shared 237 million times and counting, and her mission endures.



I See You, Survivor is about what really happened at The Family and what continues to happen at thousands of facilities like it. It’s about how destroying a child through “tough love” is abuse, and how the abuse of children has consequences. This book will challenge your faith, break your heart, and make you cry—but this is not a dark book. It’s inspiring. Because beyond the trauma, this book about triumph, and it conveys Liz’s critical message for every survivor she sees:



“You are not broken. You are not unlovable. And you are not alone. There are millions of us. And I come with a message, for you, for them, for everyone: They act strong, but we are stronger. We are worthy. We are not alone. Speak, and we will be there for you. Speak, because there is power in your testimony. Speak, and we will win.”