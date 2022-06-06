Ana Takes Manhattan

Fans of Abby Jimenez and Alexis Daria will love this novel about one New York City woman skilled in producing swoon‑worthy reality TV shows but whose own life is a mess, with nothing ever going according to plan.



Ana Karina loves her job—though she isn't quite where she thought she'd be by now. As reality tv producer, she orchestrates extravagant marriage proposals that always (read: mostly) go as planned. If they don't, she’s not afraid to cut and paste scenes to perfection afterward. Even if her arrogant film editor isn't a fan. But what does he know about romance anyway?



If only Ana's love life was as simple as fixing botched engagements. She's sick and tired of guys who give her the ick. Open‑toed sandals? Gross. Mr. Casual. No, thanks. Wears a toupe? Cut! Ana's got a mile‑long list of all the cringey things to steer clear of. And Ana loves lists. Her to‑dos for her best friend's wedding, show ideas to pitch, and even her list of what she does want in Mr. Right. With only four requirements, why is it taking so long to find him?



She refuses to put her life on hold waiting. She’ll just date four men who each embody one quality. Never mind them lacking in other departments. Yet as she finds the Prince Charming in every frog, she also gets closer to facing who she’s avoided for years. Herself.