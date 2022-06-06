Lissette Decos

Lissette Decos is a Cuban-American executive television producer with over 15 years’ experience in reality TV formats of the love-wedding-relationship-disaster variety. Shows such as TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, 90 Day Fiancé, and Bravo’s Summer House have been molded by Decos’ expertise in telling an engaging and oftentimes unconventional love story. In addition to her stint in the “unreal” world of reality TV, Lissette also spent a decade in New York as a staff producer for MTV, which helped her hone her expertise in all things pop culture, while searching for love in the big city. You might say she’s got the story and the soundtrack for romantic angst down.