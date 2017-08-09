Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Star Thief
The constellations come to life in this imaginative fantasy adventure debut.Read More
Honorine’s life as a maid at the Vidalia mansion is rather dull, dusting treasures from faraway places and daydreaming in front of maps of the world. But everything changes when she catches two brutish sailors ransacking Lord Vidalia’s study, and then follows a mysterious girl with wings out into the night….
Suddenly, Honorine is whisked into the middle of a battle between the crew of a spectacular steamship and a band of mythical constellations. The stars in the sky have come to life to defend themselves against those who want to harness their powers. Much to her surprise, Honorine is the crux of it all, the center of an epic clash between magic and science, the old ways and the new. But can this spirited young girl bring both sides of a larger-than-life fight together before they unleash an evil power even older than the stars?
Reader Reviews
Praise
A Spring 2017 Kids' Indie Next List ChoiceA Winter/Spring 2017 Indies Introduce Choice
"[An] adventure of the galactic variety.... A fun, Rick Riordanesque escapade."—Booklist
"The pace is fast, the characters believable, and the setting original.... Readers enjoying a mix of fantasy, adventure, and a clever heroine will fall for this one."—Kirkus Reviews
"Featuring both cannonballs and magic, the story will appeal to fantasy and adventure readers alike....but the book is perfect for any young reader."—School Library Connection
"The zippy pace...moves from one epic battle, chase, or discovery to another.... [Honorine is] a smart, daring girl."—The Bulletin
"Readers will find it easy to connect emotionally with Honorine as she tries to navigate a world with no clear answers, while fantasy lovers will appreciate the mythological underpinnings of this imaginative new world. A fine addition to large fantasy collections."—School Library Journal