Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Cooking with Scraps
Turn Your Peels, Cores, Rinds, and Stems into Delicious Meals
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 30, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“A whole new way to celebrate ingredients that have long been wasted. Lindsay-Jean is a master of efficiency and we’re inspired to follow her lead!”
—Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, cofounders of Food52
In 85 innovative recipes, Lindsay-Jean Hard—who writes the “Cooking with Scraps” column for Food52—shows just how delicious and surprising the all-too-often-discarded parts of food can be, transforming what might be considered trash into culinary treasure.
Here’s how to put those seeds, stems, tops, rinds to good use for more delicious (and more frugal) cooking: Carrot greens—bright, fresh, and packed with flavor—make a zesty pesto. Water from canned beans behaves just like egg whites, perfect for vegan mayonnaise that even non-vegans will love. And serve broccoli stems olive-oil poached on lemony ricotta toast. It’s pure food genius, all the while critically reducing waste one dish at a time.
“I love this book because the recipes matter…show[ing] us how to utilize the whole plant, to the betterment of our palate, our pocketbook, and our place.” —Eugenia Bone, author of The Kitchen Ecosystem
“Packed with smart, approachable recipes for beautiful food made with ingredients that you used to throw in the compost bin!” —Cara Mangini, author of The Vegetable Butcher
—Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, cofounders of Food52
In 85 innovative recipes, Lindsay-Jean Hard—who writes the “Cooking with Scraps” column for Food52—shows just how delicious and surprising the all-too-often-discarded parts of food can be, transforming what might be considered trash into culinary treasure.
Here’s how to put those seeds, stems, tops, rinds to good use for more delicious (and more frugal) cooking: Carrot greens—bright, fresh, and packed with flavor—make a zesty pesto. Water from canned beans behaves just like egg whites, perfect for vegan mayonnaise that even non-vegans will love. And serve broccoli stems olive-oil poached on lemony ricotta toast. It’s pure food genius, all the while critically reducing waste one dish at a time.
“I love this book because the recipes matter…show[ing] us how to utilize the whole plant, to the betterment of our palate, our pocketbook, and our place.” —Eugenia Bone, author of The Kitchen Ecosystem
“Packed with smart, approachable recipes for beautiful food made with ingredients that you used to throw in the compost bin!” —Cara Mangini, author of The Vegetable Butcher
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Clever recipes” —New York Times
"The perfect guide to help you live more sustainably.” — Newsday
“Highly recommended for readers interested in kitchen frugality and using all produce parts.” —Library Journal
“Hard’s plainspoken style and culinary ingenuity is sure to win over even the most profligate of home cooks, as this is far from a collection of novelties. Those who take the time to set aside their scraps are guaranteed to find a few new tricks here.” —Publishers Weekly
“This isn’t a cookbook about thrifty uses for scraps; it’s about a whole new way to celebrate ingredients that have long been wasted. Lindsay-Jean is a master of efficiency and we’re inspired to follow her lead!” —Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, co-founders of Food52
“I love this book not only because the recipes are delightful and easy, but because they matter. Cooking with Scraps shows us how to utilize the whole plant, to the betterment of our palate, our pocketbook, and our place. You can’t go wrong with a cookbook this right.” —Eugenia Bone, author of The Kitchen Ecosystem
"The perfect guide to help you live more sustainably.” — Newsday
“Highly recommended for readers interested in kitchen frugality and using all produce parts.” —Library Journal
“Hard’s plainspoken style and culinary ingenuity is sure to win over even the most profligate of home cooks, as this is far from a collection of novelties. Those who take the time to set aside their scraps are guaranteed to find a few new tricks here.” —Publishers Weekly
“This isn’t a cookbook about thrifty uses for scraps; it’s about a whole new way to celebrate ingredients that have long been wasted. Lindsay-Jean is a master of efficiency and we’re inspired to follow her lead!” —Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, co-founders of Food52
“I love this book not only because the recipes are delightful and easy, but because they matter. Cooking with Scraps shows us how to utilize the whole plant, to the betterment of our palate, our pocketbook, and our place. You can’t go wrong with a cookbook this right.” —Eugenia Bone, author of The Kitchen Ecosystem