Lindsay-Jean Hard
Lindsay-Jean Hard received her Master's in Urban Planning from the University of Michigan. Her education and passion for sustainability went on to inform and inspire her work in the garden, home, and community. The seeds of this book were planted in her Food52 column of the same name. Today she works to share her passion for great food and great communities as a marketer at Zingerman's Bakehouse. She lives, writes, loves, and creates in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
By the Author
Cooking with Scraps
“A whole new way to celebrate ingredients that have long been wasted. Lindsay-Jean is a master of efficiency and we’re inspired to follow her lead!” …