Description

Clueless on the stock market?Wealth Starts with YOU!



Wealth expert Linda Garcia addresses generational money wounds that often hinder immigrants and people of color from investing in stock wealth. For Linda—and many children of immigrants and people of color—healing money wounds goes beyond simple figures. It means getting to the root of mental and emotional barriers that limit your right to feel deserving of stability and wealth. Wealth Warrior is a step-by-step guide on how to start investing and separate your emotions from your money so you can break free from a scarcity mindset and generate the wealth you deserve!



Linda shares the stock knowledge and financial power that’s waiting for you. As a single mother at a young age, Linda was used to struggling to survive. As her bills flowed in along with eviction notices, she felt undeserving of wealth. After getting a tip from a friend on how to invest $200 per week, Linda took a risk and soon her investment journey began, where $200 a month became $7,000, then $500,00. Today she is bringing in $1 million in revenue, and in WEALTH WARRIOR she shows you how too.



In this book, Linda provides step by step for beginners but also those semi-informed who want to make millions! She breaks down how to analyze a company, choose the stocks that are right for you, and create a plan to multiply your money.

Holding tight to your hard-earned cash? Linda will guide you on how to establish a budget, create your “opportunity fund,” and pay yourself first.



With tons of compassion, wit and a POC perspective, Wealth Warrior will deliver financial returns that last a lifetime.

