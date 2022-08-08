Orders over $45 ship FREE

Linda Garcia

Linda Garcia is a financial expert and the founder of In Luz We Trust. A California native and proud Latina, Linda spent 17 years working in the TV and film industry helping major TV networks, movie studios, and streaming services build programming for the U.S. Hispanic market. She is a frequent speaker at wealth and empowerment conferences and platforms across the nation. She lives in Dallas.
 
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon