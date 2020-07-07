Celebrating 25 years of inspiration: the national bestseller for corporate success returns to help a new generation of leaders–now revised, updated, and with a new afterword.





Bestselling author Laurie Beth Jones brings you the ultimate guide to transforming your team and sparking inspiration in your business. In Jesus, CEO, Jones compares Jesus to a CEO who turned a disorganized “staff” of twelve into a thriving, long-lasting enterprise.With the twenty-fifth anniversary edition of Jesus, CEO, Jones revises and updates her original modernized guidance, ensuring that everyone can continue to apply the ancient wisdom pulled straight from the Bible.





Filled with fresh, practical, and profound advice, Jesus, CEO helps managers motivate their teams and themselves. Jones divides this advice into three sections: strength of self-mastery, strength of actions, and strength of relationships. By teaching readers how to reinvent all aspects of their business according to the ultimate CEO, Jesus, CEO becomes the handbook you need for corporate success.