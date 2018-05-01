Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Holocaust
A New History
In June 1944, Freda Wineman and her family arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the infamous Nazi concentration and death camp. After a cursory look from an SS doctor, Freda’s life was spared and her mother was sent to the gas chambers. Freda only survived because the Allies won the war–the Nazis ultimately wanted every Jew to die. Her mother was one of millions who lost their lives because of a racist regime that believed that some human beings simply did not deserve to live–not because of what they had done, but because of who they were.