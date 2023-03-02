Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Baking Answer Book
The Baking Answer Book

Solutions to Every Problem You'll Ever Face; Answers to Every Question You'll Ever Ask

by Lauren Chattman

On Sale

Oct 28, 2009

Page Count

378 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781603426633

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Baking

Description

Master flaky pie crusts, watch your biscuits rise to new heights, and present golden-brown cookies every time. Filled with hundreds of insights and techniques, The Baking Answer Book has you covered. Pastry chef Lauren Chattman provides answers to all of your baking questions and creative ways out of every sticky mess you might find yourself in. Her tips, tricks, and secrets will take your baking to the next level.

What's Inside

