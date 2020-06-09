Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Goldilocks
A gripping science fiction thriller where five women task themselves with ensuring the survival of the human race – if you mixed “…The Martian and The Handmaid’s Tale, this sci-fi novel would be the incredible result” (Book Riot).
Despite increasing restrictions on the freedoms of women on Earth, Valerie Black is spearheading the first all-female mission to a planet in the Goldilocks Zone, where conditions are just right for human habitation.
It’s humanity’s last hope for survival, and Naomi, Valerie’s surrogate daughter and the ship’s botanist, has been waiting her whole life for an opportunity like this – to step out of Valerie’s shadow and really make a difference.
But when things start going wrong on the ship, Naomi begins to suspect that someone on board is concealing a terrible secret – and realizes time for life on Earth may be running out faster than they feared . . .
“Goldilocks is a thrilling, character-driven space opera”, perfect for readers of The Martian, The Power, and Station Eleven (Shelf Awareness).
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The end of our world is well-trod territory for science fiction but Goldilocks tackles it with startling relevance, fusing together our social and political anxieties in a tense, taut adventure with rich characterization and care. It's Interstellar's brain with The Handmaid's Tale's heart."—Chuck Wendig, author of The Wanderers
"It's bold and explosive, equal parts heartfelt and harrowing. Lam's unflinching prose interrogates you, asking what prices you'd be willing to pay for the future of humanity. It's a book that demands your attention."—Alex White, author of A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe
"A compelling, character-led SF tale. With a perfect balance of beauty, thrills and hope, Goldilocks conjures up the twisty claustrophobia of space-travel, untrustworthy relationships and what we're doing to the planet."—Nick Clark Windo
"Goldilocks grabs your attention from the first page and doesn't let go - a thought-provoking, imaginative call-to-arms featuring brilliant female characters and a terrifying premise."—Katie Khan
"Through the novel's fascinating premise Lam gives us plenty of food for thought about gender dynamics in our own world."—USA Today
"Each member of the crew has a well-developed voice and her own drives and ambitions, which makes the novel increasingly difficult to put down as betrayals and double-crossings play out aboard the claustrophobic ship ... A slow-burning fire of a novel that begs the reader to keep turning the page."—Kirkus (starred review)
"Smooth prose weaves a tale to support humanity's survival, along with the shades of gray of scientific decisions. Lam's exciting sf thriller proves intellectual and entertaining for all."—Library Journal (starred review)
"This deeply felt space opera will please those who like their sci-fi to focus more on the characters than the science."—Publishers Weekly
"Ultimately hopeful, the majority of the story is grim and thriller-tense, with plenty of twists and turns."—Booklist
"Combining hard science and an emotionally complex cast, Goldilocks is a thrilling, character-driven space opera infused with conversations about social injustice and environmental stewardship."—Shelf Awareness
"If The Martian and The Handmaid's Tale had a book baby, this feminist environmental sci-fi thriller would be the incredible result ... If you've been looking for your next favorite science fiction novel, this is it."—Book Riot
"A story that could easily become possible within the next few decades... an intimate character study of two women who are not related by blood trying to save the world, but on their own terms."—Lightspeed
"Handmaid's Tale in space."—Inverse
"Looking for a thrilling ecofeminist sci-fi space opera to keep you glued to your seat? You've found it with this Handmaid-esque journey through space where five women attempt to save the human race."—Ms.