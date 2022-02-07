Work Rules!

Take away managers’ power over employees

Learn from your best employees-and your worst

Hire only people who are smarter than you are, no matter how long it takes to find them

Pay unfairly (it’s more fair!)

Don’t trust your gut: Use data to predict and shape the future

Default to open-be transparent and welcome feedback

If you’re comfortable with the amount of freedom you’ve given your employees, you haven’t gone far enough.

“We spend more time working than doing anything else in life. It’s not right that the experience of work should be so demotivating and dehumanizing.” So says Laszlo Bock, former head of People Operations at the company that transformed how the world interacts with knowledge.This insight is the heart of, a compelling and surprisingly playful manifesto that offers lessons including:Drawing on the latest research in behavioral economics and a profound grasp of human psychology,also provides teaching examples from a range of industries-including lauded companies that happen to be hideous places to work and little-known companies that achieve spectacular results by valuing and listening to their employees. Bock takes us inside one of history’s most explosively successful businesses to reveal why Google is consistently rated one of the best places to work in the world, distilling 15 years of intensive worker R&D into principles that are easy to put into action, whether you’re a team of one or a team of thousands.shows how to strike a balance between creativity and structure, leading to success you can measure in quality of life as well as market share. Read it to build a better company from within rather than from above; read it to reawaken your joy in what you do.