Garden Revolution

PREFACE

Every book is born of collaborations between writers, editors, designers, and publishers. This book is even more of a collaboration than most.

When I met Larry Weaner, I was looking for something more, something new. As a horticulturist, I had become keenly aware that the traditional way of doing things in my field was unsustainable, that much of what I was taught to do during my schooldays was actively harmful to the environment. I wanted my garden to be more than just attractive and fruitful. I wanted it to make a positive contribution to the natural scene around it, to design it so that, in its own modest way, my garden would provide what ecologists call “ecosystem services.”

When I heard Larry Weaner speak at one of his annual ecological landscaping conferences, I knew I had found my answer. The strategies he laid out promised to make each garden a source of ecological renewal. What’s more, he had the experience to prove his strategies could work. By the time I heard him talk, he had been designing gardens for more than three decades and had hundreds of satisfied clients to attest to the effectiveness of his concepts.

Not long afterward, Larry contacted me and suggested that I help him write a book. And so a partnership was born. Relying on my own decades of horticultural experience, I began to pose questions. From the answers, Larry and I began to assemble a text. I contributed my own experiences gained from my work with sustainable lawns. In addition, although Larry is an experienced and expert teacher, my own status as a newcomer to Larry’s system of horticulture helped us to identify how to structure the book in a way that was accessible to the average reader.

We chose to tell this story in Larry’s voice because it is his story. As I became more involved, however, and began to apply Larry’s insights to my own garden, it became my story as well. Our hope is that readers will follow the same path and that this story will become your story, too. As it does, I foresee a time when the collaboration intrinsic to this book will take on a new dimension, and many more gardens and back yards all across North America will make their own contributions to the health and beauty of their local ecosystems. That surely is a collaboration, a new partnership, well worth pursuing.

—Thomas Christopher

ECOLOGICAL GARDENING

AN INTRODUCTION

I have been profoundly influenced by the activists who, since the publication of Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring (and in some cases even before that), have been working to reverse the harmful habits into which much of gardening had fallen. There are powerful environmental reasons for bringing our gardens into a sounder relationship with nature. However, I am not hoping to convert readers by teaching them that this kind of gardening is morally or environmentally the right thing to do. Instead, I honestly believe that having once sampled an ecologically driven approach, gardeners won’t want to do anything else. For me, the most persuasive reasons are that it’s easier and far more rewarding to transform the human landscape in this fashion.

Through my many years of experience, I have learned to treasure the subtle and unpredictable beauties of a garden that collaborates with the local ecology. I prefer to work with a landscape that, at least in part, evolves over time according to natural processes of change and plants itself. I find the diversity of an evolving garden’s plant and animal residents fascinating, and the way in which the landscape or garden recruits new inhabitants as it evolves is one of its most satisfying and richest aspects.

A large part of what I advocate is the shedding of conventional gardening’s counter-productive practices. The ways in which gardeners till and weed, irrigate, and fertilize their plots, for example, cause perpetual disturbance to the ecologies of those areas and create an irresistible invitation to invasive species. And the ways we were taught to combat those invaders ensure that the struggle will never end. Unfortunately, though perhaps not surprisingly, many of these counter-productive practices have been perpetuated by the more recent schools of “natural gardening” that, though they have an admirable emphasis on the use of native species, still commonly arrange and maintain plantings in a conventional way.

These impediments can best be corrected by a return to first principles, by studying how plants and wildlife associate in a natural state and basing our gardening on that. My experiences have taught me that this change of behavior brings not only better results—a healthier, more dynamic landscape—but also one that demands far fewer inputs. I am selfish enough to have found the latter a powerful motivation to change, and I suspect readers will react similarly.

In this alternative approach, less is truly more. Minimizing intervention and letting the indigenous vegetation dictate plant selection and, as much as possible, do the planting, produces a garden landscape that flourishes without the traditional injections of irrigation and fertilizers and is better able to cope on its own with weeds and pests. The gardener’s input becomes a matter of directing the garden ecosystem’s evolution into desirable paths and capitalizing on positive developments as they occur. This more fluid style of gardening frees the owner from the drudgery inherent in the traditional attempt to keep the landscape fixed according to some artificial blueprint.

At the same time, this kind of gardening fulfills many of the goals promoted by the environmental activists. It turns the landscape from a consumer of resources and a polluter into a source of environmental renewal: a nexus of stormwater absorption and purification, a sanctuary for indigenous wildlife, and a protector of biodiversity. These are all important, even essential. What I relish most, though, and what I believe will speak most powerfully to readers is the unique beauty and rich experience that this ecologically based style of gardening produces.

For all of those galvanized by the message of such environmental gardening manifestos as Sara Stein’s Noah’s Garden and Doug Tallamy’s Bringing Nature Home, this book is the next step, the way to turn philosophy into practice.

A NEW KIND OF GARDEN BASED ON AGE-OLD LAWS

I learned to garden and to design gardens the traditional way. What I was taught and what I practiced for some years after graduating college and starting my own garden design business was to create “compositions,” “vistas,” and “garden rooms.” Even when my planting was naturalistic in style, the goal was to reshape the landscape into static, man-made arrangements. That wasn’t just my goal, of course, it’s the goal of any conventional garden designer. And as soon as I or any of these colleagues had installed a design, our goal then became to perpetuate the original vision more or less intact. Nothing should change the artificial harmonies and contrasts we had contrived.

Maintaining this kind of garden involves a relentless struggle with the site’s attempts to express itself. Any unplanned plant that dares to poke up from the soil is a threat to the integrity of the design and must be rooted out, even though it may be better adapted to the local soil and climate than the plants the designer has introduced. Even the species the designer has chosen to include can become enemies if they sow seed and perhaps find a spot they like better than the one they were allotted. Most of the traditional gardener’s time is devoted not to making things grow but to keeping things from growing. Ironically, it is the species that prove poorly adapted to which the gardener devotes the most time, because these problem plants must be kept alive—on intensive care if necessary—as letting them go compromises the designer’s dictatorial vision.

Eventually, I grew tired of the struggle and recognized that the type of design conventional gardeners practice violates the most fundamental environmental imperative. Nothing is static in nature, every healthy landscape evolves and changes, and its plant community evolves with it at every instant of its existence. In fact, ecologists view change, a gradual evolution, as a basic criterion of ecosystem health. You may admire the complex of wildflowers you find in some natural habitat, but if you return in ten years you will most likely find, if the habitat is functioning normally, that complex changed, with some of the species that dominated during your previous visit declining in number or even vanished altogether and replaced by new arrivals.

When I recognized this, I realized that I must go back and relearn garden design and that, this time, ecology should be my teacher. As I proceeded down this path, I soon came face to face with the fact that it wasn’t just my method of design that had to change. So too did the techniques I used to install and maintain my gardens, for traditional horticultural practices are just as divorced from environmental imperatives as the type of gardens they were developed to maintain. An ecologically driven garden clearly required ecologically based techniques.

COUNTER-PRODUCTIVE PRACTICES OF TRADITIONAL HORTICULTURE

As a young horticulturist learning his trade, I had accepted as givens many practices simply because they were labeled as essential by whomever passed them down to me. Later, however, I realized that they are only essential in the context of a traditional kind of garden. When I compared these practices to what I had learned as a garden ecologist, I realized that many of these practices are not only nonessential but instead are actually counter-productive.

Eliminate weeds by pulling them out, roots and all

This may satisfy your need for vengeance, but if the weeds are growing among competitive native plants, disturbing soil in this fashion only creates opportunities for more weed invasion and promotes the germination of dormant weed seeds in the soil. The garden ecologist cuts weeds off at the base, repeating as necessary to prevent them from setting seed and weakening them so that native neighbors can crowd them out.

Fertilize and irrigate to give a boost to established plantings

If you’ve chosen plants that are adapted to the soil, site, and climate, once rooted in the plantings won’t need such artificial assistance (except perhaps in the rare case of an extreme and prolonged drought). Dumping extra and unnecessary resources into a garden ecosystem invites invasion by those garden opportunists, weeds.

The best seeding season is early spring, when temperatures are cool and the weather is moist

Not necessarily. The best season for planting seeds depends on the natural schedule of the species you are planting. For example, native meadow grasses and many meadow flowers, whose natural season of growth comes during warmer weather, benefit from a late spring or even early summer planting. These warm-season plants flourish in summer’s hotter weather. The heat of summer discourages the growth of the most aggressive weed invaders, which are non-native plants that prefer cooler, moister weather. A later planting, then, gives the warm-weather meadow grasses and flowers an advantage and a head start over their weedy competitors. Garden ecologists understand and exploit the differences of plants’ life cycles to promote desirable species and discourage the undesirables.

Amend soil before planting by deep digging and adding organic matter, topsoil, and fertilizers

The truth is that it’s far smarter to plant species that are adapted to the existing character of your soil. This sort of “one size fits all” soil preparation recommended by traditional horticulture is not only labor and resource intensive, it creates a situation that promotes virtually every kind of weed. And the compost, manure, or topsoil you import is likely to bring with it seeds and roots of invasive plants. Typically, a far smaller assortment of weeds is adapted to the more specialized character of your existing soil, which makes their control much easier.

Raise the pH of an acidic soil to make the nutrients it contains more readily available to plants

Raising soil pH also helps to foster weeds, often at the expense of more desirable species. In many cases, hardy native plants are adept at extracting the nutrients they need from acidic soils. Indeed, when establishing native plant meadows, I often deliberately acidify a nutrient-rich soil with a dose of powdered sulfur, which discourages weed growth without adversely affecting the meadow species.

The beauty of the garden depends on prolonging the life of desirable plants by any means available

Trying to keep garden plantings static not only involves a great deal of work, it works against the health and interest of the garden. In the natural landscape, plants are constantly dying, often with new species replacing the old in a developmental process called ecological succession. This sort of flux limits the damage done by plant pests and diseases. If you incorporate this pattern into your gardening, spraying and other forms of disease and pest control become unnecessary. Letting the plant community evolve in this manner also means that the garden never grows boring but is constantly exhibiting new forms of beauty.

A DIFFERENT DESIGN PROCESS

What I have learned amply repays the time I have devoted to study and reinvention. My gardens have become much less laborious and resource intensive and infinitely more interesting than anything I could have created in the traditional controlling manner. What’s more, I have the satisfaction of knowing now that when I do my job well, if I base my design choices on an understanding of natural systems and let nature determine the details, my gardens become sustainable in a way a conventional garden never can be.

In fact, a design of the sort I now aim at is more than just sustainable. Because it works with the nature of the site and region, this kind of garden enriches and renews the landscape, raising it to a higher level of ecological function. It increases the benefits that the landscape provides to the surrounding ecosystem. Instead of placing demands on the local water supply, it becomes a contributor. A traditional garden, with its heavy dependence on fertilizer inputs and fossil-fuel-powered maintenance equipment, can be a significant source of greenhouse gases. My type of garden functions as a carbon-sink, removing carbon dioxide (the primary greenhouse gas) from the atmosphere. Rather than displacing the local flora with imported species of little value to the regional wildlife, my gardens serve as sanctuaries for the local animal community and oases of native plant biodiversity.

Getting to this point involved years of study, observation, experimentation, and learning from my failures as well as my successes. My goal is to share this journey with the reader, so that you too can become what I like to describe as a garden ecologist. Your guideposts to design and gardening practice will become what you observe in the landscape itself. You will learn to practice a new, dynamic style of design based on the understanding that because nature is your partner, there can be no precise blueprint of what the garden will look like when is “finished,” just a set of parameters beyond which you won’t let the garden stray. You will accept that a garden never stops evolving, that it always will be a work in progress. Your role as the gardener will be to watch, interpret, understand, and, at critical moments, give a push to direct the landscape into a path that you can enjoy. The site itself, the natural processes through which it expresses itself, is your design partner.

Let me be clear, though: I am not advocating just letting go. I am a gardener, not just a bystander, and I design my landscapes to suit the tastes and needs of my clients. I accomplish this end, however, by finding a path down which the garden can evolve naturally.

A warning: ecological garden design is not a style of garden-making for the micro-manager. To be successful, this sort of design requires letting the landscape make many of the decisions. The gardener must be alert to hints from the land itself about what sort of plants it naturally tends to support. Weed control isn’t eliminated entirely, though. Certain invasive and aggressive plants such as Canada thistle (Cirsium arvense), a European native, if allowed to spread unchecked can subvert a newly planted meadow, for instance. But a more relaxed attitude is recommended. Recently, a client for whom I had just planted a 5-acre meadow called to ask what she should do about the dandelions popping up on the grassland-to-be. “Ignore them,” I suggested. “They won’t be able to compete and will fade away as the taller grasses and wildflowers mature around them.” Above all, you cannot declare war on the character of the place and try to force a droughty, alkaline soil to support rhododendrons or camellias or make a humid, lowland garden nurture Mediterranean plants.

NATIVE AND NOT

That is not to say that my style of design must involve only native plants. I prefer to use natives so that my landscapes can integrate with the local ecosystem to provide habitat for wildlife and a reservoir of genetic material to enrich its surroundings. However, there can be a time and place for exotic species that have proven noninvasive and adapted to the region. Many of us may feel a special affection for some plant of non-native origin, and if it can be included without creating environmental problems, that’s fine. Some activities also demand non-native settings: sports such as baseball or soccer, for example, are best played on the sort of Old World turf on which they were invented, which is why a lawn may function more successfully as a children’s play space than a meadow of native grasses and flowers.

LETTING THE PLANT FIND ITS NICHE

Success in this style of design requires not only letting the landscape make decisions about what is to be grown there, but also letting the plants find their own niches within the space. Plants must be allowed to explore, to spread their seed around until they find the microclimate and spot that suits them best. An ecologist’s definition of a successful plant, after all, is one that not only survives but also proliferates within a habitat or ecosystem. Garden ecologists take their cue from that, learning the ways in which desired species proliferate and using that knowledge to take actions that promote this process. There are also situations, however, when I find myself using an understanding of a plant’s ecology to put a brake on its spread. If too successful, it may dominate the landscape in a way that I find unappealing or take the landscape down an evolutionary path that conflicts with the intended use.

INTERVENTIONS

Inevitably, the gardener will need to do a certain amount of editing. A groundcover that favors shade and cool, moist, rock-strewn habitats may be at home in the flagstone terrace where you take refuge during the heat of the summer, but it must be restrained to leave space for you. Likewise, if you garden outside the prairie states and you wish to amplify a view with a sweep of meadow, you will have to intervene from time to time to keep shrubs from invading and initiating the progression from grassland to brush to woodland that is inherent throughout most of eastern North America. But a key to minimizing the inputs of resources and labor required for garden maintenance is to appreciate the flora and patterns that the land produces spontaneously. You may choose to enrich and diversify it, but take the natural growth as your guide. This is why my style of landscape typically requires much less maintenance than the traditional alternative.

PLANTING A RELAY

The example of the natural progression from grassland to woodland that is intrinsic to many regions suggests another fundamental aspect of my ecologically driven, dynamic style of design. Plants occupy niches in time as well as space. Pioneer species, for example, are genetically programmed to thrive in disturbed soils. In the wild, these plants spring up in the wake of a fire, a flood, or a windstorm that strips the land of its plant cover. These pioneers are likely to be a strong presence in a young garden where construction and the initial grooming of the site have caused widespread disturbance, but the pioneers will usually give way over time to other species that are longer lived and more competitive though slower growing. This process of displacement, of one species replacing another, is ordinarily ongoing, although it can be reset by some sort of environmental disturbance that by killing or wiping away the existing vegetation creates a renewed opportunity for pioneers. One way to visualize this process is as a relay, with a team of species that each hands off to the next as it finishes its stint.

This reality makes planning for succession in your planting both a necessity and an opportunity. It’s a necessity because if you don’t provide successors for the pioneers, undesirable plant species already present on the site or that arrive as wind-blown or animal-transported seed will take over the succession, and they are likely to be aesthetically and ecologically undesirable invasive species such as autumn olive (Elaeagnus umbellata) or Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica). Planting a relay is also an opportunity because it allows you to set the direction in which the landscape will evolve, at least to some extent.

REWARDS

There are many rewards to gardening in a more ecologically informed style. I have already mentioned the reduced need for maintenance. Because such a landscape, once set in motion, largely plants itself, the budget for new planting should decrease greatly over time. This is in marked contrast to gardens of a more traditional type, where an artificial plan forces plants to inhabit spots whose conditions may not suit them, so that replacement becomes routine. In addition, whereas an ecological garden may be allowed to expand by self-seeding or the natural spread of existing root systems if the space is available, expansion of a conventional garden requires the purchase of a whole new set of plants. Finally, because the plants in an ecological garden have been selected for their adaption to the existing environmental conditions, once they are rooted in they should not require irrigation or fertilization.

I’ve mentioned the benefits to the local ecosystem and wildlife such a garden can provide. There’s another reward as well, and that is this: no matter how long you live with it, an ecologically designed landscape never becomes routine. My own garden, a 1/3-acre suburban lot outside of Philadelphia, has never stopped evolving over the twenty-eight years in which I’ve tended it. I have come to know that patch intimately as a result of my gardening there, and yet it continues to surprise me year after year; there is always something new as it continues to seek its own course. This is one of the great advantages of ecological garden design. Designers often speak of the need to instill a sense of mystery into the garden: just as romance dies when a relationship becomes too predictable, so too a predictable garden rapidly becomes boring. The changes I find in my garden from day to day may be subtle, but they are rarely predictable.

THE LEARNING PROCESS

THE RISE AND FALL (AND RISE) OF A CARDINALFLOWER PATCH

It was midsummer and the end of a long horseback ride through a swampy wood in Cape May, New Jersey, when suddenly I came upon the patch of cardinalflower (Lobelia cardinalis) ablaze in full scarlet bloom. I hadn’t seen a single specimen of this native wildflower anywhere else in the wood, though presumably the moist, organic-rich soil provided suitable habitat nearly throughout. Why did the plant flourish only in this one spot?

A natural presumption would be that the cardinalflower bloomed only here because this was the only spot where its seed had somehow been deposited. This, however, I knew to be an unlikely scenario, given that cardinalflower is a common inhabitant of such wetlands throughout most of the eastern, central, and southern United States. A closer inspection of the site suggested another explanation, one with important implications for my design work.

I noticed a fallen tree, at which point it all began to make sense. As this tree crashed to the ground, most likely blown down by a storm, its fall ripped open a gap in the woodland’s canopy of branches and foliage, letting sun reach the woodland floor. When the falling tree’s branches hit the ground, they dislodged the existing groundcover of plants and stirred the soil. This event, known as a disturbance in ecological terminology, provided an opportunity for cardinalflower seeds that had lain dormant in the soil, possibly for many years, waiting for the exposure and sunlight that would trigger germination and support the plants’ subsequent growth. Almost certainly, there were dormant cardinalflower seeds throughout the swamp. They had germinated only in this spot because of the tree’s fall.