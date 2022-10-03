Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Jules Verne Prophecy
The Jules Verne Prophecy

by Larry Schwarz

by Iva-Marie Palmer

On Sale

Jun 27, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668628744

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure / General

Description

When a mysterious book by the legendary writer Jules Verne falls into the hands of three unlikely friends, it sets off a treasure hunt like no other—get ready for a modern-day reimagining of The Goonies!

Owen Godfrey is spending his summer in Paris studying science fiction writer Jules Verne, the brilliant mind behind Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea and Around the World in Eighty Days. When Owen and his new friends find what appears to be a dusty copy of Verne’s collected works in an old bookshop, they’re intrigued by the hidden codes written inside. As one clue leads to another, the trio find themselves in the middle of an epic treasure hunt spanning the city—from the depths of the catacombs to the top of the Eiffel Tower, and by way of skateboard, boat, car, and even a hot air balloon!  But they quickly realize they’re not the only ones searching for the hidden riches, and that there are others who will stop at nothing to get to them first. This fast-paced larger-than-life adventure is filled with action, high stakes, and three friends who are dead set on cracking the Jules Verne mystery.

Praise

Praise for The Jules Verne Prophecy:

"This book is filled with jewels: I adored the charismatic characters, the iconic setting, and especially all of the high-stakes moments that kids will relish. It’s a fabulous adventure that reads like a dream vacation."—Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
"Towers and treasures and clues, oh my! Palmer and Schwarz deftly weave epic adventure with laugh-out-loud humor and genuine middle-grade heart. The Jules Verne Prophecy is one part Goonies, one part National Treasure (if that nation were France), and one-hundred percent wild ride!"—Micol Ostow, author of Nancy Drew: The Curse, Life is Better with Friends, and the Riverdale graphic novel collection
"An old book shop, hidden codes, a secret treasure, and Jules Verne!  A wild acton-filled tale that lets readers use their brains to solve a fantastical mystery!"—David Mandel, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of "Veep”
