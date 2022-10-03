Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Larry Schwarz
Larry Schwarz is a creator and producer of live action and animated series for kids, teens, and families. He’s best known for Nickelodeon’s anime comedy Kappa Mikey and Speed Racer: The Next Generation and the live action series Thumb Wrestling Federation for Cartoon Network; Team Toon, a Netflix Original; and Alien Dawn for Nickelodeon. In addition to The Jules Verne Prophecy, he has co-authored Romeo, Juliet & Jim with Iva-Marie Palmer. He lives in New York City.
Iva-Marie Palmer is the author of the middle grade series Gabby Garcia’s Ultimate Playbook, and the young adult novels The End of the World As We Know It; Romeo, Juliet & Jim (with Larry Schwarz); The Summers; and Gimme Everything You Got. She lives in Burbank, California, with her husband and two sons.
By the Author
The Jules Verne Prophecy
When a mysterious book by the legendary writer Jules Verne falls into the hands of three unlikely friends, it sets off a treasure hunt like…