Larry Schwarz is a creator and producer of live action and animated series for kids, teens, and families. He’s best known for Nickelodeon’s anime comedy Kappa Mikey and Speed Racer: The Next Generation and the live action series Thumb Wrestling Federation for Cartoon Network; Team Toon, a Netflix Original; and Alien Dawn for Nickelodeon. In addition to The Jules Verne Prophecy, he has co-authored Romeo, Juliet & Jim with Iva-Marie Palmer. He lives in New York City.



Iva-Marie Palmer is the author of the middle grade series Gabby Garcia’s Ultimate Playbook, and the young adult novels The End of the World As We Know It; Romeo, Juliet & Jim (with Larry Schwarz); The Summers; and Gimme Everything You Got. She lives in Burbank, California, with her husband and two sons.