Love Times Infinity

Description

High school junior Michie is struggling to answer the question of who she is for her scholarship essays, the only chance she has at making it into Brown as a first-generation college student. The essay prompts would be hard for anyone, but since Michie's been estranged from her mother since she was seven, her concept of family has long felt murky.



Enter new kid and basketball superstar Derek de la Rosa, an instant crush who sends Michie's focus into a tailspin. At their teacher's suggestion, Derek enlists Michie as a tutor to help him catch up in Spanish class, turning life upside down. Because Derek? He is very cute, very talented, very popular, and very much has his eye on Michie, no matter how invisible she believes herself to be.



When Michie's mother unexpectedly reaches out to make amends, and with her scholarship deadlines looming, Michie will have to decide if she wants to reopen old wounds or close the door on her past once and for all. And as she spends more time with Derek, she will have to figure out how close she can risk getting to him, and how much of her heart she is willing to share. Because while Michie may not know who she is, she's starting to realize who she wants to become, if only she can take a chance on Derek, on herself, and on her future.