Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Unlikelies
Five teens embark on a summer of vigilante good samaritanism in a novel that’s part The Breakfast Club, part The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau-Banks, and utterly captivating.Read More
Rising high school senior Sadie is bracing herself for a long, lonely, and boring summer. But things take an unexpected turn when she steps in to help rescue a baby in distress and a video of her good deed goes viral.
Suddenly internet-famous, Sadie’s summer changes for the better when she’s introduced to other “hometown heroes.” These five very different teens form an unlikely alliance to secretly right local wrongs, but when they try to help a heroin-using friend, they get in over their heads and discover that there might be truth in the saying “no good deed goes unpunished.” Can Sadie and her new friends make it through the summer with their friendships–and anonymity–intact?
This rich and thought-provoking novel takes on timely issues and timeless experiences with a winning combination of romance, humor, and wisdom.
Rising high school senior Sadie is bracing herself for a long, lonely, and boring summer. But things take an unexpected turn when she steps in to help rescue a baby in distress and a video of her good deed goes viral.
Suddenly internet-famous, Sadie’s summer changes for the better when she’s introduced to other “hometown heroes.” These five very different teens form an unlikely alliance to secretly right local wrongs, but when they try to help a heroin-using friend, they get in over their heads and discover that there might be truth in the saying “no good deed goes unpunished.” Can Sadie and her new friends make it through the summer with their friendships–and anonymity–intact?
This rich and thought-provoking novel takes on timely issues and timeless experiences with a winning combination of romance, humor, and wisdom.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for The Unlikelies:
"Fans of Maureen Johnson will appreciate the exploration of friendship and romance with a touch of humor.... A feel-good tale of friendship that's perfect for any YA collection."
—School Library Journal
"Fans of Maureen Johnson will appreciate the exploration of friendship and romance with a touch of humor.... A feel-good tale of friendship that's perfect for any YA collection."
—School Library Journal
"This unlikely story is likely to be a hit."—Kirkus Reviews
"Carrie Firestone weaves together humanitarianism, friendship, love, heartbreak, and good old-fashioned summertime fun in her exquisite novel.... Odds that this will be a YA favorite? Likely."
—Shelf Awareness
—Shelf Awareness
"A memorable blend of the serious, madcap, and romantic."
—Publishers Weekly
—Publishers Weekly
"The book makes the pushback against meanness entertainingly adventurous and clandestine."—BCCB
"The Unlikelies is the summer read that'll remind you how much good there really is in the world, and of how much impact even the smallest acts of kindness can have."—Bustle
"This is a great book to recommend to fans of reluctant heroes, anti-bullying tales, and New York City romps."—VOYA
Praise for The Loose Ends List:
* "A poignant and important story about compassion, love, and the decision to live life on your own terms--right up to the very last minute."
—Kirkus Reviews (Starred Review)
* "A poignant and important story about compassion, love, and the decision to live life on your own terms--right up to the very last minute."
—Kirkus Reviews (Starred Review)
"A bright, promising debut that will resonate."—Booklist
"A sweet story of a young girl growing and learning about the depths that exist in everyone...Maddie is an accessible and relatable character."
—VOYA
—VOYA
"Filled with equal amounts of laugh- and tear-inducing moments, this debut novel will be impossible to put down. Fans of Jenny Downham's Before I Die or Jonathan Tropper's This Is Where I Leave You will enjoy this unique story about dying on one's own terms. With its fresh, original plot and thought-provoking themes, this title will have a high teen appeal."—School Library Journal