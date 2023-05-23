Orders over $45 ship FREE

Why Fathers Cry at Night
A Memoir in Love Poems, Recipes, Letters, and Remembrances

by Kwame Alexander

On Sale

May 23, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316417426

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

Description

New York Times bestselling author and Newbery Medalist winner Kwame Alexander presents a new collection of poems.

