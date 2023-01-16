Free shipping on orders $35+

The Knitting Pattern Writing Handbook
by Kristina McGrath

by Sarah Walworth

Sep 26, 2023

Knitting patterns are notorious for inaccuracies in measurements and confusing directions–but no more! The Knitting Design Handbook sets news standards for clear, accurate pattern writing, walking aspiring and experienced designers alike through each must-have component of a thorough, well-written pattern, including how to devise and present gauge, charts, and sizing information that is correct and easy-to-follow. With a focus on how to make patterns accessible to contemporary knitters—especially beginning knitters—this much-needed reference book is destined to become a classic in an industry that is beginning to professionalize after decades (even centuries!) of informal and home-based instruction. With 90,000 patterns being sold annually on the popular knitting community site Ravelry, there's a burgeoning group of indie knitwear designers eager for this guidance, provided by authors Kristina McGrath and Sarah Walworth, who run a popular technical editing business for knitters. 

 

