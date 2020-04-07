Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dream Chaser

by

In this steamy, addictive contemporary romance spinning off from New York Times bestselling author Kristen Ashley’s Dream Man and Rock Chick series, Ryn Jansen must put her trust in the one man she wants — and the one man she can’t let herself have.
RT Book Reviews award, Romantic Suspense: LAW MAN

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

On Sale: December 22nd 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 544

ISBN-13: 9781538733912

"The excellent first romance in Ashley's Dream Team series . . . Those who like a dash of sweetness in their suspense will be delighted."—Publishers Weekly on Dream Maker
"I don't know how Kristen Ashley does it; I just read the damn books and happily get lost in her world."—Frolic on the Dream Man series
"Kristen Ashley's books are addicting!"—Jill Shalvis, New York Times bestselling author
"[Kristen] Ashley captivates."—Publishers Weekly
"When you pick up an Ashley book, you know you're in for plenty of gut-punching emotion, elaborate family drama and sizzling sex."
RT Book Reviews
"Kristen Ashley books should come with a warning that says, 'You may become addicted to KA books.'"—Night Owl Reviews
"Any hopeless romantic would devour everything Kristen Ashley has to offer!"—Fresh Fiction
Dream Team