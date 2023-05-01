Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

How to Expect the Unexpected

The Science of Making Predictions—and the Art of Knowing When Not To

Coming Soon
How to Expect the Unexpected Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Kit Yates

Formats and Prices

Price

$18.99

Price

$24.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. ebook $18.99 $24.99 CAD
  2. Hardcover $32.50 $41.00 CAD
  3. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)

Also available from:

A “vivid, wide-ranging, and delightful guide” (bestselling author Tim Harford) for understanding how and why predictions go wrong, with practical tips to give you a better chance of getting them right 

How can you be 100 percent sure you will win a bet? Why did so many Pompeians stay put while Mount Vesuvius was erupting? Are you more likely to work in a kitchen if your last name is Baker? Ever since the dawn of human civilization, we have been trying to make predictions about what the world has in store for us. For just as long, we have been getting it wrong. In How to Expect the Unexpected, mathematician Kit Yates uncovers the surprising science that undergirds our predictions—and how we can use it to our advantage.    

From religious oracles to weather forecasters, and from politicians to economists, we are subjected to poor predictions all the time. Synthesizing results from math, biology, psychology, sociology, medicine, economic theory, and physics, Yates provides tools for readers to understand uncertainty and to recognize the cognitive biases that make accurate predictions so hard to come by.   

This book will teach you how and why predictions go wrong, help you to spot phony forecasts, and give you a better chance of getting your own predictions correct. 

Genre:

On Sale
Oct 31, 2023
Page Count
448 pages
Publisher
Basic Books
ISBN-13
9781541604940

You May Also Like

The Art of Statistics
The Art of Statistics $19.99
Do Dice Play God?
Do Dice Play God? $28.00 $35.00 CAD
The Perfect Bet
The Perfect Bet $18.99 $24.99 CAD
Fluke
Fluke $26.99 $35.49 CAD
A Mathematician Reads the Newspaper
A Mathematician Reads the Newspaper $16.99 $22.99 CAD

Kit Yates

About the Author

Kit Yates is a senior lecturer in the department of mathematical sciences and codirector of the Centre for Mathematical Biology at the University of Bath. He is the author of The Math of Life and Death (2020), which was a Sunday Times Science Book of the Year. He lives in Oxford, England.  

Learn more about this author