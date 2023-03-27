Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Kit Yates
Kit Yates is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Mathematical Sciences and co-director of the Centre for Mathematical Biology at the University of Bath. He completed his PhD in mathematics at the University of Oxford in 2011. He is the author of The Math of Life and Death (2020), which was a Sunday Times Science Book of the Year. This is his second book. He lives in England.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use