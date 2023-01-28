Free shipping on orders $35+

Fiery Ferments
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Fiery Ferments

70 Stimulating Recipes for Hot Sauces, Spicy Chutneys, Kimchis with Kick, and Other Blazing Fermented Condiments

by Kirsten K. Shockey

by Christopher Shockey

Foreword by Darra Goldstein

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 30, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

May 30, 2017

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612127293

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Canning & Preserving

Description

The authors of the best-selling Fermented Vegetables are back, and this time they’ve brought the heat with them. Whet your appetite with more than 60 recipes for hot sauces, mustards, pickles, chutneys, relishes, and kimchis from around the globe. Chiles take the spotlight, with recipes such as Thai Pepper Mint Cilantro Paste, Aleppo Za’atar Pomegranate Sauce, and Mango Plantain Habañero Ferment, but other traditional spices like horseradish, ginger, and peppercorns also make cameo appearances. Dozens of additional recipes for breakfast foods, snacks, entrées, and beverages highlight the many uses for hot ferments. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less