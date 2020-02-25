Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Friendly Town That's Almost Always by the Ocean!
Welcome to Topsea, the strangest place you’ll ever visit. In this town, the coves are bottomless and the pier has no end in sight. There’s a high tide and a low tide… and a vanishing tide. Dogs are a myth, but mermaids are totally real. And seaweed is the main ingredient in every meal-watch out, it might just start chewing you back!
New kid Davy definitely thinks Topsea is strange. His mom keeps saying they’ll get used to life in their new town-it’s just the way things are on the coast! But after his first day at Topsea School, Davy finds himself wondering: Why is his locker all the way at the bottom of the school swimming pool? Why can’t anyone remember his name? (It’s Davy!) And why does everyone act like all of this is normal?!
Through newspaper articles, stories, surveys, notifications, and more, follow Davy and the rest of Ms. Grimalkin’s fifth grade class through the weird world of Topsea. (Whatever you do, don’t make eye contact with the rubber ducks.)
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A deft mix of chills and chuckles."—Kirkus Reviews
"Wonderfully weird... [A] celebration of individuality, friendship, and embracing your uniqueness."—Booklist
"In the style of Louis Sachar's Sideways Stories from Wayside School, this first title in the Secrets of Topsea series is replete with wittiness and absurdity, but a deeper look reveals universal themes of struggling to fit in, fearing new things, and coping with loss... Their inclusion, along with a diverse representation of families and social groups, make this story a gateway for children to see themselves and to feel seen."—Publishers Weekly