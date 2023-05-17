Search
That Time I Got Drunk and Yeeted a Love Potion at a Werewolf
Contributors
Read by Hazel Addison
Cheesemaker Brie has the worst luck in love, which is how she ends up falling for a lactose intolerant werewolf, in this raunchy, laugh-out-loud rom-com fantasy that's perfect for fans of Legends & Lattes and The Dragon's Bride.
Anyone else ever thrown a drink at someone's head, only to miss entirely and hit a stranger behind them? Then have that stranger fall madly in love with you because it turned out that drink you threw was a love potion? No, just me? Well damn.
Dealing with a pirate ship full of demons that just moved into town was hard enough. Now on top of it, I have to convince a werewolf that I'm not his fated mate, he's just drugged. Easier said than done.
Though I have to say, having a gorgeous man show up and do all of your chores while telling you you're beautiful isn't the worst thing to happen to a girl.
Genre:
May 23, 2023
- May 23, 2023
Hachette Audio
- Hachette Audio
9781668635650
- 9781668635650
