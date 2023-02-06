Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

That Time I Got Drunk and Yeeted a Love Potion at a Werewolf
That Time I Got Drunk and Yeeted a Love Potion at a Werewolf

by Kimberly Lemming

Description

Anyone else ever thrown a drink at someone's head, only to miss entirely and hit a stranger behind them? Then have that stranger fall madly in love with you because it turned out that drink you threw was a love potion? No, just me? Well damn.

Dealing with a pirate ship full of demons that just moved into town was hard enough. Now on top of it, I have to convince a werewolf that I'm not his fated mate, he's just drugged. Easier said than done.

Though I have to say, having a gorgeous man show up and do all of your chores while telling you you're beautiful isn't the worst thing to happen to a girl.

